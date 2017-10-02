Dominant Proteas secure first-Test triumph

News

Omnisport
Omnisport /

South Africa made light work of Bangladesh on the fifth day of the first Test as the hosts claimed a 333-run win in Potchefstroom.

The tourists were all out for 90 on Monday, their meek innings lasting a mere 83 minutes as Keshav Maharaj (4-25) and Kagiso Rabada (3-33) tore through them.

Having resumed on 49-3 chasing an improbable 424 to win, Bangladesh wilted under the pressure of a bowling barrage.

It is the first time in a decade that the Tigers have been dismissed for fewer than 100 runs in a Test match.

