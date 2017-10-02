Sporting News' hockey experts Brandon Schlager, Jim Cerny and Evan Sporer predicted the final standings for the 2017-18 NHL season. The figures below reflect the average finish for each team based on their combined projections.

Metropolitan Division 2017-18 predictions: Penguins catch Capitals, capture Presidents' Trophy

To win the Presidents' Trophy is both a blessing and a curse. Just ask the Capitals.

A meaningless honor, outside ensuring home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs, the regular season champion is historically almost equally likely to exit in the first round as they are to win the Stanley Cup. So the Penguins likely are reluctant recipients of this award, keeping it in the Metro for a fourth consecutive season.

Simply, though, the Penguins are the best team in hockey until someone else proves otherwise, which hasn't been the case in the 478 days since they unseated the Blackhawks in 2016. This year, the Metro looks as competitive as ever, so there may be a surprise or two when it comes time to sorting out playoff contenders.

MORE PICKS: Atlantic | Metropolitan | Central | Pacific | Stanley Cup

Metropolitan Division: 2017-18 predictions

Carolina Hurricanes

No one will be surprised if the Hurricanes are the team to disrupt the order. Our projections have them finishing a few points shy of a playoff berth, but there's a lot to like on this roster, from mass point collectors Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk, rising stars Sebastian Aho and Jaccob Slavin, to Mr. Game 7 himself, Justin Williams. The 'Canes are complete with a healthy mix of youth and veterans plenty capable of challenging hockey's best any given night.

Cerny: 90 points, sixth in Metro

Schlager: 90 points, fifth in Metro

Sporer: 92 points, fifth in Metro

PREVIEW: Hurricanes on the cusp of ending playoff drought

Columbus Blue Jackets

A 32-point swing from 2015-16 to 2016-17 made the Blue Jackets last year's biggest surprise. No one will be surprised this year, but a more potent offense should help keep John Tortorella's team toward the top of the standings. Regression, while possible, shouldn't be expected.

Cerny: 106 points, second in Metro

Schlager: 96 points, third in Metro

Sporer: 102 points, second in Metro

PREVIEW: Expectations rise for Blue Jackets despite early hurdles

New Jersey Devils

Nico Hischier will be thrown into the fire immediately, which should ultimately project well for his future and the Devils'. But that's about all New Jersey has to look forward to this season, which will be entirely about acclimating prospects to the NHL with the hope to ice a competitive roster in 2018-19.

Cerny: 77 points, eighth in Metro

Schlager: 70 points, eighth in Metro

Sporer: 71 points, eighth in Metro

PREVIEW: Youngsters help Devils turn page on recent past

New York Islanders

With all looking ahead to a new arena and Summer 2018, it's easy to forget the Islanders have a season to play. How much the off-ice chatter about John Tavares' free agency and future of the franchise, both intrinsically linked, affects the team's performance remains to be seen. Our projections have the Isles finishing all over the board.

Cerny: 96 points, fifth in Metro

Schlager: 80 points, seventh in Metro

​Sporer: 74 points, seventh in Metro

PREVIEW: John Tavares contract cloud hangs over season

New York Rangers

Just when it seemed the Rangers were ready to cut bait on missed opportunities and usher in the future, they signed the biggest free agent, hometown boy Kevin Shattenkirk, breathing life into what will be one or two final shots at a Stanley Cup with Henrik Lundqvist. Expect the Blueshirts to be in the mix once again.

Cerny: 99 points, fourth in Metro

Schlager: 95 points, fourth in Metro

​Sporer: 97 points, fourth in Metro

PREVIEW: Despite changes, Rangers' goal remains the same

Philadelphia Flyers

One of the NHL's most enigmatic teams can't seem to decide on a direction. The Flyers have alternated between trips to the playoffs and golf course each of the last five Aprils, and their roster this year is the poster child for mediocrity once again. At least there are some young players (Nolan Patrick, Shayne Gostisbehere, Ivan Provorov) who should be fun to watch.

Cerny: 89 points, seventh in Metro

Schlager: 84 points, sixth in Metro

​Sporer: 82 points, sixth in Metro

PREVIEW: Claude Giroux, goalies, kids hold keys to success

Pittsburgh Penguins

All eyes are on the Penguins, who can become the first team since the 1980-83 Islanders to string together three straight Stanley Cup titles, a feat unprecedented in the NHL's salary cap era. Depth concerns in the bottom six and on defense could sneak up on the Pens if not addressed eventually, but the chance at making history is real.

Cerny: 110 points, first in Metro

Schlager: 116 points, first in Metro

​Sporer: 112 points, first in Metro

PREVIEW: Dynasty in offing if Sidney Crosby and Co. three-peat

Washington Capitals

The lonely feeling of winning back-to-back Presidents' Trophies with little else to show for sheer dominance is starting to take its toll on the Capitals, physically and emotionally. Everyone on this roster feels the pressure to win now, not least among them the polarizing captain Alex Ovechkin, who just turned 32. They had to make some difficult decisions in the offseason, but the Capitals' roster still has plenty of firepower to be taken seriously.

Cerny: 102 points, third in Metro

Schlager: 107 points, second in Metro

​Sporer: 99 points, third in Metro

PREVIEW: Expectations fall, but Capitals still Cup contenders

Metropolitan Division: 2017-18 picks

1. Pittsburgh Penguins (112.6 points)*

2. Washington Capitals (102.6 points)*

3. Columbus Blue Jackets (101.3 points)*

4. New York Rangers (97 points)*

5. Carolina Hurricanes (90.6 points)

6. Philadelphia Flyers (85 points)

7. New York Islanders (83.3 points)

8. New Jersey Devils (72.6 points)

*Qualify for playoffs