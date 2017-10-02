Sporting News' hockey experts Brandon Schlager, Jim Cerny and Evan Sporer predicted the final standings for the 2017-18 NHL season. The figures below reflect the average finish for each team based on their combined projections.

Atlantic Division 2017-18 predictions: Lightning surge leaves Senators as odd team out

The Atlantic Division champion in each of the last two seasons missed the playoffs entirely the year prior to their title.

That trend bodes well for the Lightning, undeniably one of the NHL's most gifted teams fresh off finishing a single point shy of the postseason last spring in spite of months of misfortune. Tampa Bay, fully healthy, is a favorite to take the crown in 2017-18 for the that reason, but it won't be without competition.

The wizened Maple Leafs decided to invest in the now as well as the future after tasting the playoffs for the first time in three years. The Canadiens and Panthers, representing the last three division titles, opted for more sweeping changes, hoping to recalibrate on the fly. And the Bruins are always a factor to the end.

Atlantic Division: 2017-18 predictions

Boston Bruins

The Bruins are a coin toss. Our projections ran the gamut, from their first division title since 2013-14 to missing the playoffs all together — the third time in four seasons, should that become reality. The B's have the talent, young and old, but how deep does it go? We'll see how they look in the first full season under Bruce Cassidy.

Cerny: 89 points, fifth in Atlantic

Schlager: 94 points, fourth in Atlantic

Sporer: 106 points, first in Atlantic

Buffalo Sabres

The future is bright in Buffalo. A new coach plucked from the Hall of Fame, a progressive general manager who cut his teeth with the Penguins, and the rise of Jack Eichel should offer plenty of intrigue. The lineup has holes, to be sure, but the rebuild is nearing completion. The division, and the rest of the NHL, can no longer sleep on the Sabres.

Cerny: 86 points, seventh in Atlantic

Schlager: 87 points, sixth in Atlantic

​Sporer: 86 points, fifth in Atlantic

Detroit Red Wings

It's possible we're overstating the Red Wings' demise, but it goes to show even the NHL's most proud organizations are prone to failure in the salary cap era. Fans in Hockeytown should enjoy the ribbon-cutting on the new arena. It's going to be difficult to find much joy beyond the season opener in 2017-18.

Cerny: 69 points, eighth in Atlantic

Schlager: 68 points, eighth in Atlantic

​Sporer: 66 points, eighth in Atlantic

Florida Panthers

One cannot mistreat Jaromir Jagr without expecting repercussions. While the future Hall of Famer rides off into the sunset after joining someone else's Stanley Cup run, the Panthers, a few critical pieces away from playoff contention, contemplate what could have been.

Cerny: 90 points, sixth in Atlantic

Schlager: 80 points, seventh in Atlantic

​Sporer: 80 points, seventh in Atlantic

Montreal Canadiens

There's a lot of pressure on Jonathan Drouin. He insists that won't matter, but expect the bilingual expletives to hit heavy if the Canadiens' season takes a turn for the worse — especially if Drouin shows he hasn't overcome his streakiness. We think the Habs will pull through, though it doesn't require much imagination to see them out of the playoffs.

Cerny: 98 points, third in Atlantic

Schlager: 96 points, third in Atlantic

​Sporer: 88 points, fourth in Atlantic

Ottawa Senators

A team that came within one win of the Stanley Cup Final shouldn't have this much to prove, but here we are. It will be easy for the Sens to falter early, in the absence of their captain and best player. A strong start to the season will go a long way in silencing the one-and-done crowd.

Cerny: 95 points, fourth in Atlantic

Schlager: 93 points, fifth in Atlantic

​Sporer: 72 points, seventh in Atlantic

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning might be the most interesting team in hockey. When healthy, few others strike fear in the heart of opponents like Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. They'll form a lethal duo all year long. If Tampa's suspect defense and young goaltending hold together, they'll be a favorite come springtime.

Cerny: 105 points, first in Atlantic

Schlager: 104 points, first in Atlantic

​Sporer: 93 points, third in Atlantic

Toronto Maple Leafs

There's a buzz about this Maple Leafs team unlike any in the last decade. While the Stanley Cup talk is a tad premature, even the most ardent Toronto haters have to admit Mike Babcock, Brendan Shanahan and Lou Lamoriello are building something special. The NHL will be better for it, even if that's bad news for the Leafs' Atlantic rivals.

Cerny: 102 points, second in Atlantic

Schlager: 98 points, second in Atlantic

​Sporer: 96 points, second in Atlantic

Atlantic Division: 2017-18 picks

1. Tampa Bay Lightning (100.6 points)*

2. Toronto Maple Leafs (98.6 points)*

3. Boston Bruins (96.3 points)*

4. Montreal Canadiens (94 points)*

5. Ottawa Senators (86.6 points)

6. Buffalo Sabres (86.3 points)

7. Florida Panthers (83.3 points)

8. Detroit Red Wings (67.6 points)

*Qualify for playoffs