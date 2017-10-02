Rick Pitino 'laying low' until he is 'vindicated' in recruiting scandal

Despite the reported mounting evidence against him, suspended Louisville coach Rick Pitino vowed Sunday he will be vindicated of allegations made by federal investigators for helping Adidas funnel $100,000 to a recruit.

"Right now it’s in the lawyers’ hands," Pitino told the Courier-Journal in his first comments since the scandal broke in September. "I went to Miami. I’m selling my house (in Louisville). I love David Padgett. I love the boys. I hope they win the national championship. I’m not doing anything but laying low."

According to multiple reports, Pitino is the "Coach-2" listed in the FBI investigation into the college basketball scandal. According to criminal complaints filed this week, this coach played directly into the recruitment of Brian Bowen to Louisville as he allegedly asked an AAU coach to funnel money to Bowen so he would play at the university.

Court records also indicate that "Coach-2" spoke with Adidas executive Jim Gatto multiple times in the days before Bowen committed to Louisville.

Asked Sunday if he was indeed "Coach-2," Pitino said simply, "it doesn't matter if I am or not," adding he has "(zero) to do with any of it and I’ll be vindicated."

Pitino and Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich was put on unpaid leave Wednesday, with Pitino's attorney acknowledging the coach was "effectively fired" by the university. However, the school must give 10 days' notice before officially firing him due to the terms of his contract.

David Padgett has been named the acting head coach at Louisville for the 2017-18 and interim university president Greg Postel told reporters Friday he expects to name an interim athletic director this week.