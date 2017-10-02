Nationals ace Max Scherzer was forced to leave Saturday's start early due to a minor right hamstring injury.



Scherzer said the injury is "nothing major" as he already able to do some running, but manager Dusty Baker

2017 MLB playoffs: Dusty Baker says Max Scherzer's injury could affect rotation

said Sunday

If Scherzer is forced to move back in the Nationals' postseason rotation, Stephen Strasburg would likely take the mound in Game 1. Gio Gonzalez, who was the third member of Washington's staff with a sub-3.00 ERA this season, could be a candidate for Game 2.

the injury will “probably” force a change to the Nationals' rotation.

Washington (97-65) owns home-field advantage against the defending World Series champion Cubs in the National League Division Series beginning Friday. Scherzer, if healthy, would have almost certainly pitched Game 1. However, that no longer looks likely.

Scherzer lasted just 3 1/3 shutout innings Saturday, striking out five batters while allowing one hit. He is in contention to win the NL Cy Young award again this season after claiming the award last year.