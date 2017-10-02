Carl Lawson usually plays without a mouthpiece. That will now change.

Bengals rookie Carl Lawson loses teeth against Browns

The Bengals rookie defensive end lost a couple of teeth while trying to sack Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer early in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati's 31-7 win.

Lawson, a fourth-round pick from Auburn in April's NFL Draft, had beaten future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas to get to Kizer. He thought he had a strip-sack of Kizer, but the play was ruled an incomplete pass and the Browns punted. During the play he said he saw his teeth fly in the air and thought, "Oh, crap."

"A hit on the quarterback. I was hitting the quarterback," Lawson said. "If it had gotten knocked out any other play, I probably would have been a little bit more upset. It was a good rush. I sacrificed my teeth for it.

"I guess it’s give and take," Lawson said. "I got a good rush on a Hall of Famer… It was a freak accident mouthpiece or not.



Carl Lawson got his teeth busted, but remained in good spirits. pic.twitter.com/jiFQcABu1D

— Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) October 1, 2017



Bengals linebacker Kevin Minter, a five-year veteran, had to tease the rookie about not wearing a mouthpiece.

MORE:

Panthers QB Cam Newton says TD celebration was for 'Black Power'



"Now you’ll wear it," Minter said. "Now you'll listen."

“I will now,” Lawson replied.