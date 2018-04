United States president Donald Trump made Presidents Cup history at Liberty National Golf Club on Sunday.

Trump makes historic appearance at Presidents Cup

After dispatching the Internationals 19-11, the USA team were greeted by president Trump during the awards ceremony.

It was the first time in Presidents Cup history that a sitting president presented the trophy.

USA needed just one point on Sunday to earn the win after a dominant first three days.

Daniel Berger delivered the winning blow with a 2 and 1 win over Kim Si-woo.