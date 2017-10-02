Tiger Woods helped the United States claim a seventh straight Presidents Cup title and he loved mentoring the nation's young stars.

Tiger enjoyed 'fantastic' week mentoring USA stars

The 14-time major champion was one of Steve Stricker's assistant captains at Liberty National Golf Club, the same role he performed last year to help USA win the Ryder Cup.

While Woods still plans on returning to the PGA Tour as a player when he is medically cleared, he enjoyed his role mentoring young stars this week.

"This team is fantastic, a bunch of young guys," Woods said after USA's 19-11 win over the International Team.

"They already have played junior golf, college golf, and obviously early part of their pro career together.

"It was very simple for us to put the teams together. They bonded really well, and on top of that, they really played their butts off this week."

Daniel Berger's 2 and 1 win over Kim Si-woo secured the victory, and Woods was happy for the two-time PGA Tour champion.

"I think it's fantastic. He [Berger] played so hard," Woods said.

"Every time his name was called, he played hard, got points. Today he really hit the golf ball well. Made some really crucial putts, chipped in there at 11, and it was just a really solid effort. I'm really proud of him."

Woods, who starred on most of the team's 10 Presidents Cup wins, said it was interesting working as a captain with some of his former team-mates while ushering in the new era.

"For me it's been fantastic. It's neat because our captain and all of our assistants, I've played in team matches with them, going all the way back to '98," Woods said.

"To us, it's a lot of fun because we've known each other for 20-plus years, and for us to go ahead and do what we did this week, these young guys really did it for us."