Seahawks vs. Colts: Score, live updates for Sunday night game in Seattle

Sunday night's Seahawks-Colts matchup, which could have been a duel between star quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Andrew Luck, instead is a battle of two former N.C. State passers, Wilson and Jacoby Brissett. And as well as Brissett has played for Indianapolis, Seattle surely didn't mind that Luck remained sidelined after offseason shoulder surgery.

While much during the first three weeks of the 2017 season has been made of the Seahawks' struggling offense, it was the defense that let them down in a Week 3 loss to the Titans. Seattle entered Sunday night's game needing to keep up with Los Angeles, which won in Dallas earlier Sunday and extended its early lead in the NFC West.

The Colts, meanwhile, entered Sunday night's game in danger of falling further behind in their own winnable division. Their hope is to tread water long enough in the AFC South for Luck to return and make them legitimate contenders.

SN is providing live scoring updates during Sunday night's Seahawks-Colts game in Seattle.

Seahawks vs. Colts: Score, live updates

(All times ET)

