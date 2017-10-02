Seattle Sounders failed to cut Vancouver Whitecaps' lead atop the MLS Western Conference following a 2-0 loss at Philadelphia Union.

Philadelphia Union 2 Seattle Sounders 0: MLS Cup champs miss chance to close gap

The high-flying Whitecaps moved four points clear in the west after edging Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Saturday.

MLS Cup champions Seattle had the chance to climb into second position and within a point of the Whitecaps, who have a game in hand.

However, the Union spoiled the party after Marcus Epps and Roland Alberg inspired the hosts in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Epps broke the deadlock approaching the half-hour mark, before Alberg sealed the victory with two minutes remaining at Talen Energy Stadium.