Presidents Cup 2017: President Trump presents trophy to U.S. team at Liberty National

Sporting News
Sporting News /

President Donald Trump arrived at Liberty National on Sunday for the 2017 Presidents Cup, becoming the first sitting president to attend the event since 2000.

Presidents Cup 2017: President Trump arrives at Liberty National Golf Club

Presidents Cup 2017: President Trump arrives at Liberty National Golf Club

He took part in the trophy ceremony, where he said he had been watching the Presidents Cup event from the beginning. He's the first sitting U.S. president to present the trophy at the closing ceremony, where he handed U.S captain Steve Stricker the Presidents Cup. The U.S. team defeated the International team 19-11, its seventh straight victory in the event.




The Presidents Cup is held biannually between U.S. and International players. The event alternates host locations between U.S. and International soil. The location for the 2017 Presidents Cup was Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J., just a few miles from New York City.

MORE: Highlights from Liberty National

Trump said he was impressed with the U.S. team, and that he "dedicates the trophy to the people" of Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, who are recovering from hurricane disasters.

Media members on site at Liberty National documented Trump's arrival to the Presidents Cup.







On Thursday, former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were in attendance behind the first tee at Liberty National.




Here they are with Phil Mickelson.


