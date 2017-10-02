Presidents Cup 2017: President Trump presents trophy to U.S. team at Liberty National

President Donald Trump arrived at Liberty National on Sunday for the 2017 Presidents Cup, becoming the first sitting president to attend the event since 2000.

Presidents Cup 2017: President Trump arrives at Liberty National Golf Club

He took part in the trophy ceremony, where he said he had been watching the Presidents Cup event from the beginning. He's the first sitting U.S. president to present the trophy at the closing ceremony, where he handed U.S captain Steve Stricker the Presidents Cup. The U.S. team defeated the International team 19-11, its seventh straight victory in the event.



Another historic moment at #PresidentsCup ! For the first time in the event's history, the sitting President is presenting the trophy. pic.twitter.com/a1aRho2HFY

— Presidents Cup (@PresidentsCup) October 1, 2017



The Presidents Cup is held biannually between U.S. and International players. The event alternates host locations between U.S. and International soil. The location for the 2017 Presidents Cup was Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J., just a few miles from New York City.

MORE: Highlights from Liberty National

Trump said he was impressed with the U.S. team, and that he "dedicates the trophy to the people" of Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, who are recovering from hurricane disasters.

Media members on site at Liberty National documented Trump's arrival to the Presidents Cup.



Trump overlooking 14th green in hospitality suite with Tour commissioners past and present, Tim Finchem and Jay Monahan. pic.twitter.com/RSllbvY02Q

— Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) October 1, 2017





For the first time since 2000, a sitting president is in attendance @ the Presidents Cup. pic.twitter.com/m5oEtRQ94B

— Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) October 1, 2017





Here's a helicopter with UNITED STATES OF AMERICA on the side of it flying directly over the Liberty National clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/0NN42wNYfU

— Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) October 1, 2017



On Thursday, former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were in attendance behind the first tee at Liberty National.



Three former presidents and golf enthusiasts - Obama, Bush and Clinton - help tee off Presidents Cup in New Jersey. https://t.co/E0oFJZVqr5 pic.twitter.com/OkGH3fvemv

— ABC News (@ABC) September 29, 2017





Former presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama attended the President's Cup; first time 3 presidents have gone together. https://t.co/WmdIECvd5I pic.twitter.com/rEaqdPV9qh

— ABC News (@ABC) September 29, 2017



Here they are with Phil Mickelson.