Week 4 in NFL action includes an intriguing NFC North matchup between the Lions and Vikings as well as another rivalry clash in Steelers-Ravens.

NFL scores: Results, highlights, injuries from Week 4 games

The Saints handled the Dophins, winning 20-0 in London to start the NFL Sunday. Later, the Bills, coming off an impressive win over the Broncos last week, face the undefeated Falcons. The Giants are still in search of their first win of the season, and take on the Buccaneers

Sporting News provides live updates for all 14 games Sunday.

New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins

Saints 20, Dolphins 0: Results, stats

12:57 p.m.: The Saints shut out the Dolphins in London.

FINAL: Shutout at Wembley.



: https://t.co/SBLZUb83pp#SaintsGameday | #NOvsMIA | #GoSaints

October 1, 2017

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons

Bills 23, Falcons 17: Results, stats

4:01 p.m.: That's it. The Bills take the 23-17 win after stopping the Falcons in the red zone.



Last time Bills won in Atlanta?

1973. Fulton County Stadium.

October 1, 2017



3:48 p.m.: Steven Hauschka hit a field goal to extend the Bills lead. They lead 23-17 with about three minutes left in the game.

3:37 p.m.: The Bills hit a field goal and lead the Falcons, 20-17.

3:23 p.m.: The Falcons are in the red zone trying to tie this thing up.

3:14 p.m.: The Bills now lead 17-10.



The DEFENSE holds strong at the goal line.



Buffalo converts a FG.



BUF 17 | ATL 10

Q4 12:00

October 1, 2017



3:08 p.m.: The Bills score another touchdown and lead, 14-10.



Down, but not out.



15 minutes to go in @MBStadium. pic.twitter.com/zKE1YCqdpJ

October 1, 2017



2:46 p.m.: Big miss for the Falcons.



Mohamed Sanu ruled OUT in Atlanta.

October 1, 2017



2:28 p.m.: The Falcons are on top at halftime.

2:23 p.m.: The Falcons are now winning.



Devonta Freeman runs it in for a Falcons TD. #BUFvsATL



10-7 Falcons | 0:18 2Q

October 1, 2017



2:13 p.m.: Tevin Coleman is having himself a day.

2:03 p.m.: Here is the touchdown pass. The Bills still lead, 7-3.



JMatt in the endzone for the first time as a Bill! #BUFvsATL #GoBills pic.twitter.com/eh4vPHgSmy

October 1, 2017



1:55 p.m.: Tyrod Taylor throws to Jordan Matthews to put the Bills in the lead.



Taylor finds Matthews for the score.



BUF 7 | ATL 3

Q2 6:51

October 1, 2017



1:43 p.m.: The Falcons make a field goal and lead, 3-0.

1:42 p.m.: Tevin Coleman bursts for 29 yards.

1:33 p.m.: Still scoreless here.

1:21 p.m.: Bills safety Colt Anderson is out injured.



Colt Anderson has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/G5OVi5ySyw

October 1, 2017



Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Bengals 31, Browns 7: Results, stats

4:03 p.m.: Looks like the Bengals have fully recovered from early offensive problems. Final score in Cleveland.

3:40 p.m.: Down 31-0, the Browns have take DeShone Kizer out.



Kevin Hogan at QB for Browns.

October 1, 2017



3:06 p.m.: The Bengals are pouring it on in the second half.



Kroft's 2nd TD of the day is a 16 yd catch.



CIN 31 CLE 0 Q3 3:42 #CINvsCLE #Bengals50



Scoring Drive Summary: pic.twitter.com/JveuFD6JxJ

October 1, 2017



2:43 p.m.: The Bengals extend their lead.

2:30 p.m.: The Bengals are up 21-0 at haltime.

2:16 p.m.: Andy Dalton is having a great game.



Andy Dealin Dalton is now up to 17 of 18 for 215 yards with three touchdowns.

October 1, 2017



1:46 p.m.: Kizer leading a drive to try and tie it up.

1:37 p.m.: Andy Dalton to AJ Green. Touchdown. Bengals lead, 7-0.

1:13 p.m.: Here's the forced fumble.

1:11 p.m.: Browns looking good early.



Sack fumble gives Browns the ball at the CIN 30.



Ogbah credited with the play.#CINvsCLE #Bengals50

October 1, 2017



Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

Rams 35, Cowboys 30: Results, stats

4:27 p.m.: The Cowboys lose at home to the now 3-1 Rams by a score of 35-30.

Elliott and Gurley trade jerseys after the game.

4:18 p.m.: The Rams make a field goal and lead 35-30.

3:33 p.m.: The Rams lead the Cowboys, 26-24, and Todd Gurley is balling yet again.



Todd Gurley's 7 touchdowns this season are the most by any Rams player in the first 4 games of a season in the Super Bowl era pic.twitter.com/8uxiHSnsPw

October 1, 2017



2:37 p.m.: The Cowboys lead the Rams at halftime, but a field goal brought the Rams within eight points.



Greg Z puts one through to end the half.



Cowboys 24 | #LARams 16 pic.twitter.com/nPF16xfWC1

October 1, 2017



2:21 p.m.: Elliott has another touchdown, but the Rams lead thanks to a touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Cooper Kupp.



Zeke Elliott at an all-you-can-eat buffet

October 1, 2017



1:47 p.m.: The Rams cut the deficit to four. The Cowboys now lead, 10-6.

1:35 p.m.: Elliott scores a touchdown with a 10-yard reception from Dak Prescott. The Cowboys lead, 10-3.

1:34 p.m.: Ezekiel Elliott with some yards, but not as efficient.



Ezekiel Elliott has 9 carries for 45 yards in 1st quarter. He had only 9 carries in entire game in loss to Denver 2 weeks ago.

October 1, 2017



1:27 p.m.: The Rams and Cowboys trade field goals and it's tied, 3-3.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Lions 14, Vikings 7: Results, stats

4:08 p.m.: The Lions grab a win in Minneapolis. They improve to 3-1 with the 14-7 win.

3:25 p.m.: The Vikings miss a field goal.



Vikings FG is no good off the upright ‍♂️#Lions ball at the DET 29.

October 1, 2017



3:00 p.m.: The Lions are now up 14-3.



DET takes a 14-7 lead following the TD and 2-pt conversion.

October 1, 2017



2:58 p.m.: Dalvin Cook is out.



Dalvin Cook ruled OUT for the day after suffering a non-contact knee injury. Ruling someone out that quick is usually not a great sign.

October 1, 2017



2:53 p.m.: Uh oh. Dalvin Cook could be injured.



#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook went down with a scary-looking, non-contact knee injury. Potential bad news.

October 1, 2017



2:48 p.m.: The Lions make a field. The Vikings still lead, 7-6.



Bend don't break.



The #Vikings hold DET to another FG and it's 7-6 with 10:41 left in the 3rd.

October 1, 2017



2:42 p.m.: Here is the only touchdown of the game.

2:39 p.m.: The second half is about to start. The Lions are down, 7-3, to the Vikings.

2:25 p.m.: Halftime in Minneapolis. The Vikings lead in this low-scoring affair.

1:44 p.m.: Matt Prater hits a 29-yard field goal. The Vikings lead, 3-0.

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

Panthers 33, Patriots 30: Results, stats

4:06 p.m.: The field goal is good and the Panthers win in New England, 33-30.

3:52 p.m.: A Tom Brady touchdown pass tied it up at 30. What a comeback by the Pats.

3:35 p.m.: Dion Lewis cuts the Panthers' lead to 7 with this rushing touchdown.

3:22 p.m.: With Cam Newton putting up points, the Panthers lead the Patriots by two touchdowns.



#Panthers QB Cam Newton scores a rushing TD and raises his fist in the air, making his statement. ... CAR up 14 over the #Patriots

October 1, 2017



3:09 p.m.: Here's the touchdown to put the Panthers in the lead.

3:04 p.m.: Cam Newton tosses a touchdown pass to Devin Funchess and the Panthers lead, 24-16.

2:27 p.m.: Here's the score at half.

2:19 p.m.: The Panters are back on top, 17-13, after a Cam Newton 10-yard touchdown pass.

2:07 p.m.: The Patriots have hit a field goal and are now up 13-10.

Also, Rob Gronkowski now has the most receiving yards from Tom Brady.



.@RobGronkowski passes Wes Welker (6,300) for most rec. yards from Tom Brady & Troy Brown (6,366) for 3rd-most rec. yards in team history. pic.twitter.com/2hoaJGmHqY

October 1, 2017



2:01 p.m.: Here is the touchdown from Whittaker.

1:57 p.m.: The Panthers tie it up as Fozzy Whittaker makes this touchdown reception.

1:51 p.m.: Here's Brady to Hogan for six.

1:49 p.m.: Brady throws a touchdown to make the Patriots' lead 10-3.



That touchdown pass from Brady won't get a lot of attention, but he fit it in to Hogan with almost no room to spare.

October 1, 2017



1:36 p.m.: Cam Newton throws an interception.

1:16 p.m.: The Patriots have hit a field goal and lead, 3-0.

1:09 p.m.: Julius Peppers possibly injured.



Panthers DE Julius Peppers down on the field. Coach Ron Rivera over, looks like the trainers were looking for ligament damage in right knee.

October 1, 2017



Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Jets 23, Jaguars 20: Results, stats

4:37 p.m.: Ballgame. The Jets win 23-20 thanks to a Chandler Catanzaro field goal in overtime.

4:10 p.m.: Headed to overtime.

3:39 p.m.: The Jaguars close the Jets' lead to 20-17.



Don't count us out @MylesJack scoops it up and takes it 81 yards for the TD.#JAXvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/Tgq0Oza5wr

— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 1, 2017



3:20 p.m.: The Jets are on their way to their second win in a row.

2:54 p.m.: Here's McGuire's touchdown dash.

2:51 p.m.: Elijah McGuire's 69-yard rushing touchdown makes it 17-10 Jets.

2:31 p.m.: All square at halftime.

2:02 p.m.: Five minutes left in the first half, and the Jags lead 10-7.

1:40 p.m.: Still tied after one quarter.

1:25 p.m.: Powell wasn't down by contact and this 75-yard touchdown counts.



He wasn't down! @BilalPowell29 falls, gets back up...

And takes it 75 yards to the house! #JAXvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/qOVSuOK548

October 1, 2017



1:23 p.m.: Bilal Powell broke free for a tying touchdown.



After review, Powell's 75 yard touchdown stands.



JAX 7 | NYJ 7

October 1, 2017



1:19 p.m.: Fournette's touchdown catch.

1:14 p.m.: The Jags are up early. Leonard Fournette received a touchdown pass from Blake Bortles.



Points for the Jaguars on their opening drive for the 6th straight game.

October 1, 2017



Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Steelers 26, Ravens 9: Results, stats

3:54 p.m.: The Steelers snag an interception.



.@RyanShazier out here running routes like a WR.



PIT 19 | BAL 9 pic.twitter.com/T0jkcUGEQU

— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 1, 2017



3:15 p.m.: Flacco throws a touchdown, and the Ravens trail 19-10 now.

3:11 p.m.: Bell has 96 yards in 24 carries and touchdown today.



Le'Veon Bell has surpassed Louis Lipps for 7th most scrimmage yards in #SteelersHistory. pic.twitter.com/itogsOYTA8

October 1, 2017



2:56 p.m.: The Ravens get on the board with a field goal. Steelers lead, 19-3.

2:44 p.m.: Injury update from the Ravens.



TE Benjamin Watson has been cleared from concussion protocol.

October 1, 2017



2:33 p.m.: Halftime a Heinz Field. Here is the Steelers' last touchdown to make their lead 19-0.



Ben avoids the pressure and finds @TeamJuJu for the score.



PIT 19 | BAL 0 pic.twitter.com/9X68hAOJN5

October 1, 2017



2:11 p.m.: Le'Veon Bell scores a touchdown and now the Steelers lead, 13-0.



.@L_Bell26 punches it in for 6️⃣.



PIT 13 | BAL 0 pic.twitter.com/aDZNmb9D1p

October 1, 2017



2:06 p.m.: Cam Heyward forces and recovers the fumble for the Steelers.



.@CamHeyward knocks it loose AND scoops it up.



The man can do it all. pic.twitter.com/WgAzcUYIn6

October 1, 2017



1:58 p.m.: The Steelers now lead, 6-0.



Boz hits the 49-yarder to extend our lead.



PIT 6 | BAL 0 pic.twitter.com/mUmh3Mahpa

October 1, 2017



1:28 p.m.: First quarter gone.



End of the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/pyEqUC0Uxo

October 1, 2017



1:25 p.m.: The Steelers get on the board. 3-0.



.@WizardOfBoz09 puts us on the board.



PIT 3 | BAL 0

October 1, 2017



Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Texans 57, Titans 14: Results, stats

4:13 p.m.: It's over. The Texans demolish the Titans.

3:50 p.m.: Big day for Deshaun Watson and the Texans.



Texans lead 57-14, franchise record for scoring

October 1, 2017



3:28 p.m.: Matt Cassel is in for injured Mariota. And apparently not playing very well.



Matt Cassel intercepted by Marcus Gilchrist. Texans lead 44-14. Tom Savage time?

October 1, 2017



3:18 p.m.: Deshaun Watson's stat line is excellent.



Deshaun Watson's numbers going into the fourth quarter https://t.co/Xkc3szZV9d pic.twitter.com/msU2kqR6LB

October 1, 2017



2:56 p.m.: Mariota has a hamstring injury.



Marcus Mariota is questionable with a hamstring injury @Titans

October 1, 2017



2:14 p.m.: Here's that 2-yard touchdown run from Mariota.

2:09 p.m.: The Titans score another touchdown as Mariota rushes two yards to the end zone. The Texans still lead, 24-14.

1:54 p.m.: Marcus Mariota gets the Titans on the board.

1:31 p.m.: Deshaun Watson is off to a great rookie season. Here's his touchdown pass today. The Texas still lead, 14-0.

1:21 p.m.: The Texas are already up 14-0. Deshaun Watson has a passing touchdown and Lamar Miller has a rushing touchdown.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

MORE: Results, stats

7:16 p.m.: The Chargers and Cardinals are headed to overtime. The teams combined for eight field goals and no touchdowns in regulation.

6:41 p.m.: Cardinals kick another field goal and tie the score at 12-12 with 7:41 left.

6:20 p.m.: The seventh(!!) field goal of this game is good. The Niners are up 9-6.



Gould drills a FG from 48, and the Niners take a 12-9 lead with 2:22 left in the 3Q.

October 1, 2017



6:15 p.m.: The Niners have replaced Brian Hoyer with C.J. Beathard at quarterback.



CJ Beathard now in at quarterback. #SFvsAZ

October 1, 2017



6:08 p.m.: A field goal for the Cardinals levels it at 9-9.

5:57 p.m.: Robbie Gould's field good makes it a 9-6 lead for the Niners.



Robbie Gould 47 FG is good. #49ers 9, #AZCardinals 6 with 10:34 left 3Q.

October 1, 2017



5:47 p.m.: Kurt Warner was honored at halftime.

5:37 p.m.: Halftime in Arizona. It's all tied up at 6.



All square at 6 at the half. pic.twitter.com/zHuFWy27Px

October 1, 2017



5:30 p.m.: The Cardinals tie it up. A kicker battle so far.



Tied up at 6. pic.twitter.com/ThJPkzI1WI

October 1, 2017



5:27 p.m.: There's an easy pick.



Big play from Bethea!@ABethea41 gets an INT vs his former team. #BeRedSeeRed pic.twitter.com/8vEZWW0fGJ

October 1, 2017



4:56 p.m.: The Cardinals tie it up with a field goal.



After review, the Cardinals settle for a FG and we're tied up 3-3 with 13:07 left in the first half of #SFvsAZ. pic.twitter.com/DFe7skgBCo

October 1, 2017



4:46 p.m.: The Niners lead by a field goal after one quarter.

4:17 p.m.: Interception for the Niners.

2:49 p.m.: Looks like Carlos Hyde will be playing today.



49ers RB Carlos Hyde officially active.

October 1, 2017



Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers

Eagles 26, Chargers 24: Results, stats

7:11 p.m.: The Eagles run out the clock and secure the victory over Los Angeles.

6:56 p.m.: Hunter Henry makes a great catch in the back of the end zone to cut the Chargers deficit to 26-24 with 6:44 remaining.

6:44 p.m.: Wendell Smallwood runs it in from 3-yards out and the Eagles now lead 26-17 with 9:14 remaining.

6:31 p.m.: The Chargers pull within two with a touchdown.



TOUCHDOWN, #CHARGERS!!! @AustinEkeler runs it in for the score.



PHI 19 | LAC 17



13:42 left in the game. #PHIvsLAC pic.twitter.com/IXa3QexQe2

October 1, 2017



6:24 p.m.: The Eagles are leading through three quarters.

6:17 p.m.: Jake Elliott's 47-yard field extends the Eagles' lead. It's 19-10. Elliott will join Zierlein as a top fantasy kicker this week.



Elliott AGAIN from 47! #Eagles lead stretched to 19-10 with 55 seconds left in the third quarter. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/kXWjdry6Ij

October 1, 2017



5:38 p.m.: The Eagles lead 16-10 at halftime in Los Angeles.



Heading into the half with the lead. Our ball to start the third. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/D4ck1ALanE

October 1, 2017



5:14 p.m.: Another field goal from Jake Elliott and the Eagles lead, 16-7.

5:07 p.m.: Philip Rivers fires back with a touchdown pass to Tyrell Williams.

5:04 p.m.: Jake Elliott extends the Eagles' lead to 13 with the field goal.



Elliott hits again from 40! #Eagles lead 13-0 with 6:42 to go in the first half. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/uxHThiiK7K

October 1, 2017



4:54 p.m.: A field goal lifts the Eagles to a 10-0 lead.

4:23 p.m.: The Eagles get on the board early with a Carson Wentz touchdown pass.

1:29 p.m.: The Chargers are in the house.

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 25, Giants 23: Results, stats

7:13 p.m.: Tampa Bay wins it. After driving to the New York 16, the Buccaneers run down the clock and Nick Folk kicks a game-winning 34-yard field goal.

7:01 p.m.: The Giants have moved back in front. Manning connects with Rhett Ellison for a 4-yard score. New York goes for two but doesn’t convert and now leads 23-22, nearing the two minute warning.

6:45 p.m.: Tampa Bay retakes the lead. Winston finds Cameron Brate for a 14-yard touchdown reception. The Buccaneers go for two but don’t convert and they now lead 22-17.

6:27 p.m.: Still a close one in Tampa after three quarters.



One quarter to go. pic.twitter.com/p6XWz57TDP

October 1, 2017



6:12 p.m.: The Giants took the lead with this touchdown from Manning to Wayne Gallman II, 17-16.

5:59 p.m.: Giants DE Vernon will not play the rest of the game.



Injury Update: DE Olivier Vernon (ankle) is OUT for the remainder of the game. #NYGvsTB

October 1, 2017



5:35 p.m.: A field goal from Nick Folk extends the Bucs' lead. 16-10.

5:32 p.m.: That Winston-Evans connection is working wonders for the Bucs today.



Classic Jameis.

And a beautiful catch.



Winston escapes pressure and finds @MikeEvans13_ near the goal line! #NYGvsTB pic.twitter.com/aqgyxWN7Xw

October 1, 2017



5:17 p.m.: Eli Manning runs for a touchdown and the Giants trail 13-10.

5:15 p.m.: Beckham Jr. with some great moves.