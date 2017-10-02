LONDON — The Saints are 2-2 and very much in the hunt in the NFC, but fans who flocked to Wembley Stadium anticipating a shootout from their game with the Dolphins left underwhelmed.

Saints shut out Dolphins in sloppy London snoozer

New Orleans claimed an 20-0 win over the Dolphins in London, but all but three of their points were scored in the second half following a penalty-strewn opening two quarters that almost ended in the NFL's first scoreless half for six years.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase last week labeled his offense "garbage" after a surprising loss to the Jets, and his assessment remained on point as the sloppiness that defined that defeat followed them overseas.

Jay Cutler was intercepted in the red zone by Ken Crawley on a pass intended for tight end Julius Thomas, a play which set the tone for a largely uneventful first half that finally saw the deadlock broken by a 43-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the half. Saints kicker Wil Lutz earlier missed a 41-yard attempt.

The first 30 minutes featured 11 penalties and, after seeing the Jaguars blowout the Ravens last week, London fans must be wondering why so many underwhelming contests find their way across the pond.

They at least finally had a touchdown to cheer when Drew Brees hit Michael Thomas for a three-yard touchdown pass, the Saints starting the second half with an 11-play 77-yard drive.

Lutz nailed a 45-yarder and the Saints would have had a great chance to all but end the game as a contest had they recovered a Cutler fumble after he was stripped by Cameron Jordan.

It mattered not as the dagger came with 3:57 remaining courtesy of an Alvin Kamara touchdown. The Dolphins dropped to 1-2, raising further questions about their offense and the decision to invest in a $10 million one-year rental of Cutler.