Sofapaka registered a first win in five games with a sweet 2-0 victory over AFC Leopards in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday.

Sofapaka 2-0 AFC Leopards: Ingwe remain relegation candidates

Sam Simbwa returned to the venue where he was knocked down by Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo over a month ago, this time around, with a pound of luck when he reaped all the maximum points against a hapless Ingwe.

While Robert Matano named an attacking line against Sofapaka, drafting in Burundian Alexis Kitenge and Ingwe’s prodigy, Vincent Oburu upfront, the ‘Lion’ forgot to lock his gate at the Den and the leaking defence lived up to the expectation when they allowed the opening goal.

Sofapaka took the lead in the first minute through Feni Ali, who capitalized on Ingwe’s poor concentration to slot to an empty net.

Success deprived AFC Leopards, who last won the Kenyan Premier League title way back in 1998, would then find themselves trailing by two goals, just 18 minutes later when Ugandan, Ali doubled Sofapaka’s advantage in the 19th minute.

Ingwe were also held to a barren draw by relegation candidates, Mathare United last Wednesday at Kasarani but Sofapaka compounded their bad start to the month when they completed a double over Matano's men.

While others are climbing up the ladder, Matano's charges dropped a place to 12th on the log having garnered only 32 points from 27 matches this campaign.

Meanwhile, Posta Rangers played yet to another draw after they were held by visiting Sony Sugar at Thika Sub-County Stadium. This was Rangers' sixth draw in the last eight games and a fifth consecutive since September 13.

Posta Rangers, who were without suspended coach Omollo, last won a league match on August 2 against defending champions Tusker.

Since then the mail men have failed to deliver the needed results, more often than note, surrendering their leads only to either draw of lose after the final whistle.

'Pamzo' side are still seventh on the log with 38 points while Sony Sugar moved two places up to 11 with 32 points.

Sofapaka XI: Mathias Kigonya (GK), Willis Ouma, Rodgers Aloro, Jonathan Mugabi, Kennedy Oduor Michael Oduor, Hillary Echesa, Leroy Otieno, Feni Ali, Umaru Kasumba, Ezekiel Okare.

Substitutes: Opiyo George (GK), Samwel Mutira, Francis Ochola, Morven Otinya, Maurice Odipo, Edmond Kwanya, Brian Magonya.

AFC Leopards XI: Ian Otieno, Lewis Wanami, Dennis Shikhayi, Robinson Kamura, Abdallah Salim, Duncan Otieno, Samuel Ndung'u, Victor Majid, Alexis Kitenge, Whyvonne Isuza and Vincent Oburu.

Reserves: Gabriel Andika, Jackson Juma, Michael Kibwage, Marcellus Ingotsi, Ramadhan Yakubu, Keziron Kizito and Aziz Okaka.