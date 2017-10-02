Oregon defeated Cal 45-24, but the Ducks lost one of their most important assets in the victory.

Oregon QB Justin Herbert reportedly breaks collarbone

Quarterback Justin Herbert left the game in the first quarter after he dove into the endone. He reportedly broke his collarbone, according to the Oregonian.

Head coach Willie Taggart refused to address the severity of the injury to the media after the game.

Senior Taylor Alie replaced Herbert, but he went down with an injury of his own. The Ducks had no choice but to burn Braxton Burmeister’s redshirt.

Before the injury, Herbert was 7-for-8 with 86 yards and one touchdown.