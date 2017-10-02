Lothar Matthaus believes Julian Nagelsmann is leading Thomas Tuchel in the race to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern Munich.

Matthaus backs Nagelsmann over Tuchel as Bayern's long-term solution

Bayern, third in the Bundesliga heading into Sunday's clash at Hertha Berlin, relieved Ancelotti of his duties following the 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, with Willy Sagnol taking temporary charge of the Bavarians.

Nagelsmann - whose Hoffenheim side sit second - has long been rumoured as a target for Bayern's hierarchy and Matthaus thinks they would pick the 30-year-old over former Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel.

"I believe that Nagelsmann is at the top," Matthaus told Sky.

"He is the top candidate and the long-term solution. There will be contact between Bayern and Hoffenheim, and Bayern will want their number one target.

"Until this happens though, you have to find a transitional solution.

"That's why I do not think Thomas Tuchel will be coach at Bayern. That would be a long-term solution again."

Tuchel has been without a job since he left his post at Dortmund at the end of last season following a third-place Bundesliga finish and DFB-Pokal triumph.