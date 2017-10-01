Wayne Rooney has been dropped by Everton for their Premier League home date with Burnley.

Rooney benched by Everton for Burnley home date

Wayne Rooney has been dropped by Everton for their Premier League home date with Burnley.

The 31-year-old will start on the bench at Goodison Park on Sunday, with Ronald Koeman taking the opportunity to shuffle his pack.

Rooney has been a regular for the Toffees since returning to his roots from Manchester United over the summer.

His most recent outing came on Thursday, as he found the target in a Europa League clash with Apollon Limassol.

That effort was his third of the season and his first in seven outings.

It was, however, not enough to see him cling on to a starting berth.

More to follow...