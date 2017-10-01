Perese, Timani and Arnold released from Australia squad

Izaia Perese, Lopeti Timani and Rory Arnold have been released from Australia's Rugby Championship squad, in order to get some game time ahead of the final Bledisloe Cup match with New Zealand.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika had suggested some players would be sent home after Saturday's Test against South Africa in Bloemfontein, which was drawn.

Perese, Timani and Arnold will now be given the opportunity to feature in the National Rugby Championship (NRC), while Australia prepare for their last Rugby Championship fixture against Argentina.

"They all have NRC next week and NRC the week after, before we come back in for the Bledisloe camp," explained Cheika.

Perese has impressed in training and Cheika hopes the youngster can follow the example of Reds team-mate Lukhan Tui, who made his debut in Bloemfontein after starring in the NRC.

"He's killing it. That's why I don't want him to just stay here and train," said Cheika of Perese.

"He is coming along very nicely but I want him to play footy as well.

"Lukhan got back in here from playing footy in the NRC and got a look in. If he was just training he wouldn't have got on the field, so wherever we can, we want them to play footy."