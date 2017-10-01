Fantasy football owners are likely nervous heading into Week 4, as Ty Montgomery and Davante Adams both got knocked out of Thursday night's game, but heading into Sunday and Monday, the main worries are "questionable" guys like Doug Baldwin, Jordan Reed, Willie Snead, J.J. Nelson, John Brown, and more. Michael Crabtree has been downgraded to "doubtful", so at least that's one late-game, start 'em, sit 'em headache you don't have to worry about. (Head here for updates on Carlos Hyde, Melvin Gordon, Jay Ajayi, Rob Kelley and other RBs).

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Doug Baldwin, Jordan Reed, Willie Snead, Michael Crabtree, more heading into Week 4

We have the latest news on all these players and will be updating this article until kickoff.

WEEK 4 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Is Doug Baldwin playing in Week 4?

Baldwin practiced on Friday without any setbacks, but he's still "questionable" to suit up on Sunday night against the Colts. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Baldwin will "try to play."

Given that it's a prime-time game, fantasy owners shouldn't hold out for Baldwin unless they have backup from the Seahawks, Colts, Chiefs or Redskins. It's a great matchup, but Baldwin's status, while trending in the right direction, is still in doubt. Seattle's Paul Richardson and Tyler Lockett are two great options who might be available on your waiver wire.

Is Jordan Reed playing on Monday night?

Reed (chest, toe, shoulder) is "questionable" for Monday night's game in Kansas City despite getting in some practice time all week. Reed has said he plans to play, but obviously that only means so much.

Fantasy owners without Vernon Davis shouldn't hold out for Reed. He's obviously trending toward playing, but he has simply too many ailments to trust given the situation.

Michael Crabtree injury update

Crabtree was downgraded to "doubtful" on Saturay and is obviously unlikely to suit up against the Broncos.

That should mean more targets for Seth Roberts and possibly Jared Cook, but overall, it's bad news for Derek Carr, who's a very risky start this week.

WEEK 4 DFS:

DraftKings cash lineup | DK GPP | FD GPP | FD cash | Yahoo GPP | Top values | Top stacks | DFS lineup builder

Is Willie Snead playing in Week 4?

UPDATE: Snead is officially INACTIVE.

Snead was expected to return from his three-game suspension this week, but a late-week hamstring injury his him "questionable" for Sunday morning's game in London. This is on top of coach Sean Payton being noncommittal about Snead's role this week.

At this point, it's tough to count on Snead for much of anything, even in a fairly favorable matchup. It's always tough to bench Saints' players, but Snead might need a week before he's ready for fantasy action.

J.J. Nelson injury update

Nelson (hamstring) is "just like last week," according to coach Bruce Arians. Considering Nelson was questionable all week and played last Monday night, we take that to mean he'll play on Sunday against the 49ers.

That said, his goose-egg in Week 3 likely has his owners nervous despite the favorable matchup. With Jaron Brown and John Brown both expected to play this week, Nelson is a risky WR3, but the upside is there if you're willing to take the chance.

John Brown injury news

Brown (quad) will play for the first time since Week 1 according to coach Bruce Arians, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports he will be on a limited snap count.

As with Nelson, it's tough to know what to expect from Brown, who will likely play even less. We suggest holding out on him for another week, but given the matchup, he can work in a pinch as a WR3.

Ben Watson injury update

Watson (calf) practiced in full on Friday and seems likely to play on Sunday against the Steelers.

The veteran tight end leads the Ravens in receptions (11) and yards (103) and remains a decent low-end TE1 option.

Jamison Crowder injury update

Crowder (hamstring) reportedly practiced on Saturday, but given his slow start to the season and precarious status heading into a Monday night game, he's best left on your bench this week.

If he's out, Ryan Grant and Josh Doctson would likely see more targets.

Is Kenny Stills playing in Week 4?

Stills (hand) practiced in full on Friday and seems likely to suit up against the Saints.

If he's active, he's a decent boom-or-bust flier given the matchup, but there's obvious risk here.