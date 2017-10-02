Kyle Field's bathrooms stop working during Texas A&M-South Carolina game

Fans in attendance at Kyle Field for the Texas A&M-South Carolina better not have needed to use the bathroom on Saturday.

Kyle Field runs out of water during Texas A&M-South Carolina game

That's because Kyle Field's bathrooms didn't work after a water outage forced anyone who needed to use the bathroom to leave the stadium and use relieve themselves at one of the nearby buildings.

No, we're being serious.

Water outage at Kyle Field, fans wishing to use facilities can use nearby buildings. Fans must have ticket to reenter, bags will be searched

— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 1, 2017



What makes this even more hilarious unbelievable is the fact this stadium recently underwent a $400 million renovation — and yet, here we are.

The issue, of course, was related to the stadium's plumbing infrastructure. The issue was taken care of after an hour.

Better hope fans at the game went with a small soda, instead of a large.