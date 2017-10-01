With one match left in Saturday's four-ball matches, the U.S. was just one win away from claiming the Presidents Cup a day early.

Presidents Cup 2017: Jordan Spieth attributes 'trust' to recent U.S. success

Kevin Chappell and Charley Hoffman lost to Si Woo Kim and Anirban Lahiri, meaning the U.S. will have to wait one more day to likely hoist the Cup for a seventh straight time. But it was all smiles from the team in the press room after Saturday's long day of action.

"There's a lot of trust on this team," Jordan Spieth said after his round. "We've had a lot of laughs. We've gotten to really know each other a lot more than I think is usual. We've had a lot of new guys on this team but a younger team; guys that have maybe grown up together, spent more time together, and maybe this camaraderie is a bit different off the course.

"I think that kind of level of trust in each other has got an added confidence to it in the team format."

Dustin Johnson, ranked No. 1 in the world, is a perfect 4-0 through the first three days of play. He has won two matches apiece with Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar as his partners.

"I'm of the same mind as what Jordan was saying. We're all close and we're all good friends and we're all really good players, so we do have a lot of trust in each other," Johnson said. "Honestly, we're all playing really good golf right now."

Spieth said Saturday afternoon was the first time the U.S. team really glanced at scoreboards.

"I don't think any of us have really focused much on the scoreboard until this afternoon when we actually had a chance to finish it off," he said. "And then we were anxious to see if we could possibly win at this point in time so we could all be there. I think for the most part, we've been very focused on our own matches and our own score."

With just one point separating the U.S. from a 10th Presidents Cup win in 12 occurrences, everyone on the U.S. squad likely wanted to be that first man out Sunday to have a chance at securing the Cup. Chappell, who conceded a putt to Lahiri on the 18th hole to give the Internationals a win Saturday night, was awarded that opportunity by captain Steve Stricker.