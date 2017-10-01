The Houston Astros' 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox sent a ripple effect throughout the MLB American League on Saturday as the Cleveland Indians benefited.

Red Sox beat Astros to clinch AL East, Indians seal AL top seed

The Red Sox defended their title as AL East champions, thanks to Mookie Betts collecting two hits with three runs scored and a home run.

Houston losing also gave the Indians the top spot in the AL heading into the postseason.

Cleveland have lost just three games since August 24. It is the Indians' second successive campaign as AL regular-season champions.

Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz improved to 17-6 Saturday after allowing just one earned run in six innings.

Houston sent out Lance McCullers Jr, but he was lit up for five earned runs in just over four innings. After a great start to the season, McCullers has now allowed multiple earned runs in eight straight starts.