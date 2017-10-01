The United States are on the cusp of a seventh successive Presidents Cup triumph after another dominant day against the International team.

United States poised for Presidents Cup victory

After completing Saturday's morning wave with a 3-0-1 record, USA rallied in the afternoon to threaten an early win, but the pairing of Anirban Lahiri and Kim Si-woo saved the Internationals to keep their dream somewhat alive in New Jersey.

Six-time reigning champions USA are 14.5 – 3.5 ahead after three rounds and only require one win on Sunday to claim the cup.

The pairing of Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed worked well again, the American duo 2 and 1 over Louis Oosthuizen and Jason Day.

One down with four holes to play, Spieth and Reed demoralised their opponents with clutch putting down the stretch. Birdies on 15, 16 and 17 propelled Spieth and Reed – who finished the week 3-0-1 as a pair – to a comeback win.

FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger added more points on the board for the Americans with 3 and 2 over Hideki Matsuyama and Jhonattan Vegas.

Berger became the last American to earn a win after coming back from a three-hole deficit early in the match. Despite the tough start, Berger and Thomas caught fire late to flip the script on the Internationals. Thomas' birdie putt on the 14th may be one of the iconic scenes from this competition.

Lahiri and Kim came to the rescue of the Internationals after going 1up against Charley Hoffman and Kevin Chappell.

Late dramatics from both sides made this the most intriguing match of the day. Lahiri and Kim were faced with the tough task of keeping the Cup out of USA's hands a day early, and they made some clutch putts to secure a point for the Internationals. Chappell and Hoffman displayed a nice bit of sportsmanship by picking up Lahiri's ball on the 18th green to give them the win.

As for world number one Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, they went 3 and 2 over Marc Leishman and Branden Grace.

The two bombers earned their second win as a duo, while Johnson improved to 4-0 for the week. Johnson and Koepka never trailed, using their power off the tee and chemistry around the greens to easily defeat Leishman and Grace.