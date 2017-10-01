Taiwo Awoniyi was on target for Royal Excel Mouscron as they settled for a 2-2 draw against KV Mechelen at the Stade Le Canonnier on Saturday.

Taiwo Awoniyi on target in Royal Excel Mouscron stalemate

The 20-year-old who is on a season-long loan from Liverpool notched his third goal in seven appearances in the Belgian First Division A this campaign.

Mircea Rednic’s side appeared rampant in front of goal with a two-goal lead but were stunned twice in the last 15 minutes of the encounter.

Cameroon’s Fabrice Olinga opened the scoring for Royal Excel Mouscron nine minutes into the encounter from an Aristote Nkaka assist.

Awoniyi doubled the lead in the 26th minute to give the host a two-goal cushion into the break.

After the restart, KV Mechelen fought back and pulled one back in the 75th minute courtesy of a goal from Rob Schoofs after Nicklas Pedersen missed a penalty 12 minutes into the second half.

And on the stroke of full time, Elias Cobbaut ensured Yannick Ferrera’s men share the spoils. Awoniyi was replaced in the 79th minute by Nikola Gulan.