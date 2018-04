The Indians activated outfielder Michael Brantley from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, the team announced.

Indians activate Michael Brantley from DL

Brantley was batting .299 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs before heading to the shelf on Aug. 9 with an ankle injury.

The Indians have dropped just three games since Aug. 24.

With the Astros losing 6-3 to the Red Sox Saturday, Cleveland will enter the postseason as the top seed in the AL.