The fact that Temple punted the ball isn't too surprising, they've scored all of 68 points in four games this season, but to have to punt the ball on 4th and goal is something they probably didn't want to do.



Temple had a choice to make on 4th and goal: Go for it … or punt? Update on Temple Football - They're punting on 4th and Goal pic.twitter.com/07J1qN5fpc

— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 30, 2017



On the Owls' first drive of the game in their matchup with Houston Saturday, Temple drove the ball down the field on eight plays to the Cougars' seven.

On first down they lost 5 yards. Then on second down they threw an incomplete pass. But the true failure came came on third down when Logan Marchi was sacked for a 24-yard loss, taking the Owls out of field goal range on 4th and goal.

It gets worse, though. In an attempt to negate the sack, the Owls challenged the play as to whether Marchi was down or not. They would win that challenge. The problem was though that when he threw the ball away there was no receiver in the vicinity so he was called for intentional grounding, which is a spot foul.



This got better. Temple won a challenge arguing the QB was not down. But he was flagged for intentional grounding on review anyway. Amazing. https://t.co/rC4D51XUE5

— David Ubben (@davidubben) September 30, 2017



That means that they got the ball exactly where Marchi was sacked and lost a down which kept them in 4th down. Temple then punted and Houston took over at their own 5-yard line. That's not the best way to start a game for the Owls.