Joe Tiller, Purdue’s winningest coach, dies at 74

Joe Tiller, who was the most successful football coach in Purdue history, died Saturday at the age of 74.

Tiller had been battling health issues for some time and former assistant Kevin Sumlin, now the coach at Texas A&M, said during the 2017 SEC media days that his former boss was not “doing too well.”

Following six seasons at Wyoming, going 10-2 in his final season coaching the Cowboys, Tiller took over a struggling Purdue program in 1997. The Boilermakers had just two winning seasons in their previous 18 years, but Tiller led Purdue to a 9-3 campaign in his first season.

Led by All-American receiver Brian Alford and All-Big Ten defensive end Roosevelt Colvin, Purdue shook off a surprising loss to Toledo in the season opener to stun 15th-ranked Notre Dame in Week 2.

That was the first of six straight wins, including an upset of No. 24 Wisconsin. Purdue finished the season with a 33-20 win over Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl.

Tiller, who is credited as one of the innovators of the spread offense that changed college football, had just two losing seasons in 12 years and led the Boilermakers to a 4-6 record in bowl games. The 10 bowl appearances included a Rose Bowl berth following the 2000 season. Purdue won a share of the Big Ten championship in 2000 for the first time since 1967.

Prior to Tiller arriving in West Lafayette, the Boilermakers had just five total bowl appearances, the last coming in 1984.

Tiller’s 2000 team was led by quarterback Drew Brees, who flourished in Tiller’s system and continued to be a prolific passer in the NFL.

Tiller went 87-62 in his 12 seasons at Purdue, including an unprecedented 53-43 winning mark in Big Ten play. He held an overall record of 126-92-1, including his time at Wyoming.

Tiller’s coaching career began in 1964 as a grad assistant at Montana State before coming on the following year to coach the linemen. He was an offensive tackle while playing at Montana State from 1961-63. He left his alma mater in 1971 to join the staff at Washington State, serving as the offensive coordinator during his second and third seasons on staff.

From Pullman, it was up to Calgary, where he was an assistant for the Stampeders of the Canadian Football League from 1974-82.

That led him to his first stay at Purdue, where he wore three hats as the assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and defensive line coach from 1983-86. He was the offensive coordinator at Wyoming the next two seasons before he took returned to Washington State.

Tiller began to refine the spread offense in Canada and his system perfectly fit the skill set of Wazzu quarterback Drew Bledsoe when Tiller returned to Pullman in 1989. Bledsoe eventually won the starting job as a true freshman in 1990 and threw for 1,386 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games. Though Tiller left for Wyoming in 1991, Bledsoe continued to improve and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft.

Following Tiller’s retirement from coaching following the 2008 season, he and his wife, Arnette, moved to Buffalo, Wyo.

Tiller, a native of Toledo, Ohio, married Arnette in 1967 and the couple had three children — Renee, Julie and Mike. Tiller published an autobiography titled, “Tiller: Not Your Average Joe,” in 2006. The Northwest Indiana chapter of the National Football Foundation was renamed in his honor in 2007.