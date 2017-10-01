NEW YORK — The past two years have taken a toll on Greg Bird, on and off the field.

Yankees’ Greg Bird overcomes setbacks to swing hot bat: 'You gotta trust yourself'

The 24-year-old was supposed to be two full seasons into his major league career by now after debuting with the Yankees in August 2015. Dubbed “by far the best hitter in the organization” by general manager Brian Cashman, the first baseman hit .261/.343/.529 with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs in 157 at-bats. It was enough for Bird to position himself as Mark Teixeira’s successor.

Then came the shoulder injury. A torn labrum made him miss all of 2016, but Bird came into spring training in 2017 ready to earn his job. He crushed eight homers in 23 exhibition games, hitting .451. Then, with everything clicking, he fouled a ball off his right ankle right before the season started. He tried to play all of April, but something wasn’t right. He hit the disabled list again in May, but it took months for doctors to diagnose his specific injury. Finally, after multiple tests and appointments with specialists, Bird had the os trigonum, an extra bone in the ankle, removed July 18.

“I’m not going to lie, it was frustrating dealing with it at the time,” Bird told Sporting News. “Injuries are such weird things. I dealt with the shoulder thing last year and then dealing with the ankle this year – it’s not what you want. You just have to deal with it.”

Deal with it he did.

At one point the idea of Bird playing again this season was a pipe dream. Now, as the Yankees brace themselves for the playoffs, he’s one of their hottest hitters.

Since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 26, Bird has driven in 25 runs in 27 games. He’s been soaring lately, going 12-19 (.308) with six home runs and 15 RBIs in his past 12 games. As he shares a lineup with Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, he’s demonstrating why Cashman offered such high praise a few years back.

“I know first-hand how hard it is to come back from an injury and mine was only 31 games worth,” said Clint Frazier, who missed time with an oblique issue. “His was three-fourths of the season (and all of 2016), so to see him come back, hit all these home runs, contribute to our team — it’s impressive, his ability to act like he wasn’t gone that long.”

This surge hasn’t come easy, though. In addition to the physical stress that comes with injuries, there is also mental taxation.

Bird said all that time on the shelf — the not knowing what was wrong, not being able to play — wore on him. Even when he was away from the field or rehab, the injuries altered his mood. Sometimes it didn’t matter whether there were friends or family around. They offered continued support anyway.

Bird was frustrated. There were times when uncertainty crept in.

“You gotta trust yourself,” Bird said. “I get asked that a lot. Like, ‘Did you think you’d be able to come back? Did you ever have doubts?’ Doubt’s a funny thing. In general, no, I knew what I was capable of and knew I could come back. But day-to-day with those injuries, there’s frustrating things that you deal with, so at times, yeah, you doubt it a little bit. ... That’s just the cycle of it. It used to frustrate me more and got to me more, but I learned to take it day by day and do what you can do, control what you can control, and stay positive.”

It probably didn’t help Bird’s sanity when someone inside New York’s organization anonymously ripped his dedication in July.

“You really have to wonder what’s with this guy,” a Yankees insider told the New York Daily News at the time. “You’d think with Judge and Sanchez, the guys he came up through the system with, doing so well up here he’d want to be a part of this. Apparently not.”

These days Bird scoffs at the unidentified criticism.

“I know what I want to do. I know what I’m capable of and I know the work I put in. So at the end of the day, I look in the mirror and I know what I’m looking at,” he said. “... Whatever other people think about that is irrelevant to me. They can think what they want. ... But anyone who knows me knows what I’m about, and that’s kind of what I stick to.”

Believe it or not, there’s a part of Bird that appreciates the nearly two seasons he’s lost.

Even after all the pain, two surgeries, countless hours of rehab and the nameless accusations, Bird sees a silver lining. While some would be wishing for all those games back, he’s thankful for what his injuries have taught him. He believes they’ll make him better, and allow him to help others going through something similar.

“When you’re playing and things are going good, it’s easy," he said. "You really get a different perspective on things when you’re hurt. Having that under my belt is going to help me.”