The Houston Astros took down the Boston Red Sox with a 3-2 victory at Fenway Park for their 100th win of the MLB season on Friday.

Astros give MLB three 100-win teams for first time since 2003

The result gave MLB three 100-win teams for the first time since the 2003 season. Houston joined the Cleveland Indians (101) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (102) as the teams with 100 wins this year.

It is just the sixth time in MLB history that three teams have won at least 100 games in the same season.

Charlie Morton (14-7) gave the Astros a solid start while Alex Bregman's two-run home run in the fifth inning provided a lead Houston would never relinquish. The Red Sox threatened to tie the game in the sixth inning, but strikeouts by Francisco Liriano and Chris Devenski ended a bases-loaded scoring threat and Boston's chance to lock up the American League (AL) East title.

Boston's magic number remains at one as the New York Yankees stayed alive for the division title with a 4-0 over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees are now two back of the Red Sox in the AL East.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Blue Jays 0-4 New York Yankees



Cincinnati Reds 4-5 Chicago Cubs



New York Mets 2-6 Philadelphia Phillies



Pittsburgh Pirates 1-6 Washington Nationals



Atlanta Braves 5-6 Miami Marlins



Baltimore Orioles 0-7 Tampa Bay Rays



Chicago White Sox 1-10 Cleveland Indians



Houston Astros 3-2 Boston Red Sox



Oakland Athletics 3-5 Texas Rangers



Detroit Tigers 3-6 Minnesota Twins



Los Angeles Dodgers 1-9 Colorado Rockies



Arizona Diamondbacks 1-2 Kansas City Royals



Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 St Louis Cardinals



Seattle Mariners 5-6 Los Angeles Angels



San Diego Padres 0-8 San Francisco Giants

TREMENDOUS TANAKA

Masahiro Tanaka was nearly unhittable in the Yankees' 4-0 win over the Blue Jays. The 28-year old right-hander tossed seven innings of three-hit, no-run ball, but what was even more impressive was the 15 strikeouts he posted on a mere 103 pitches.

AWFUL ABREU

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu went 0-for-four with three strikeouts in a 10-1 loss to the Indians. Cleveland's magic number now stands at one for home-field advantage throughout the AL play-offs with two games remaining.

CUBS WIN THRILLER

The Cubs got a timely three-run homer from Ian Happ off Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen down two in the eighth inning to lift them to a 5-4 win.

DODGERS AT ROCKIES

The Rockies' magic number for the second National League wildcard spot now stands at one. Win Saturday and they are in. The problem is they have to go through Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw (18-4, 2.21 ERA). German Marquez (11-7, 4.38 ERA) will do all he can to lock up the play-off spot for the Rockies on their home field.