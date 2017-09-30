U17 World Cup: Flamengo agreement prevents Vinicius Jr from joining Brazil

Vinicius Junior was named as part of U-17 Brazil national team head coach Bahian Carlos Amadeu's plans for the U-17 World Cup that is going to be staged in India from October 6.

It may be recalled that in May this year, Real Madrid completed a deal to sign promising Brazilian youngster from Flamengo in a deal that will go through in July 2018 for a transfer fee of €45million.

The teenager has impressed for his country at youth level, topping the scoring charts with seven goals as Brazil won the South American Under-17 Championship in March.

Vinicius, on-loan to Flamengo, was bound to leave for India after the Copa do Brasil final earlier this week that his side lost but chose to respect the pact made with the Brazilian giants and the Brazilian football federation (CBF).

According to a report published by Globo Esporte, it was revealed that Vinicius was bound by an agreement stating he would travel to India if Flamengo won the cup in Brazil which did not happen.

"We want the best for Vinicius, he's an intelligent and important player for the national team, but he has not participated in the preparation weeks that they have had," Flamengo coach Reinaldo Rueda was recently quoted.

"He knows that he could have gone and helped, but he also wants to respect the situation. He knows there are good players in the squad and so he is going to stay with us. We hope Brazil will succeed in the World Cup."

Brazil, placed in Group D alongside North Korea, Niger and Spain, face the European champions in the opening fixture of their U-17 World Cup campaign on October 7 in Kochi and are currently camping in Mumbai where they defeated New Zealand 2-0 in a friendly.