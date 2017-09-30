Dan Gilbert: LeBron James' Donald Trump tweet resulted in racist voicemails

After LeBron James called President Donald Trump a "bum" in a tweet last weekend, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert said Friday he received several racist voicemails.

During an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box," Gilbert said he didn't realize how prevalent racism is in the United States.

"I received voicemails after LeBron tweeted that were some of the most vile, disgusting, racist [messages]," Gilbert said, via ESPN. "There's an element of racism that I didn't even realize existed in this country this much."

The James tweet came after Trump said the NBA champion Warriors were not welcome at the White House. But Trump's announcement came after Warriors guard Stephen Curry said the team would not visit the White House even if invited.



U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!

— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017



"The thing is, I mean, some of the most disgusting things I've ever heard people say," Gilbert said. "And you could hear it in their voice — the racism. It wasn't even really about the issue, and that's what really got me because they went to who they really are, some of them."

After Trump said last Friday that any NFL player who kneels during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch" who should be fired, NFL teams responded with a massive display of solidarity over the weekend. Several players continued to sit or kneel during the anthem, continuing the protest of racial injustices started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick last year, while others stood with locked arms.

NBA rules mandate that all players stand during the national anthem, something reiterated this week by commissioner Adam Silver and through a league memo sent to teams. Gilbert, a friend of Trump who donated $750,000 to his campaign, said owners met this week to address the concerns of players and would like to give them an outlet to address social issues.

"The NFL is in a different place because that's where it all sort of mushroomed out of," Gilbert told CNBC. "The discussions [Thursday] at the NBA board of governors meetings were very, very intense; and very, very vocal; and very, very concerning.

"I think everyone should be concerned. The players, the players' union, the owners, the management, the coaches, general managers."