Price hopeful of Presidents Cup comeback

Nick Price is retaining hope the International Team can produce an unlikely comeback after another "tough day" at the Presidents Cup.

The United States surged into an 8-2 lead after Friday's four-ball matches at the Liberty National Golf Club.

While Price admits his team are facing a huge battle, the International captain said there was a long way to go in New Jersey.

"Tough day for us, again, another one," the Zimbabwean told a news conference.

"I think we saw the strength of the US team come out, but in all fairness to my guys, I don't think they played as well as they were capable of.

"It was just a tough day. The guys are trying, that's all I can say. They're trying their tails off, they're just not making enough putts, maybe not enough birdies.

"The one thing I say, we're only 10 points through 30, there's 20 points left, there's a long way to go," Price added.

"I know the US team knows that, an 8-2 lead is a very strong lead for them to have, but like I say, we've only had 10 points out of 30 so there's a lot of golf left."

Saturday will see four foursomes matches and four four-ball clashes as the International Team look to begin their comeback.