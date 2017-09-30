No player in MLB history has more RBIs out of the leadoff spot in a single season than Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon.

Blackmon sets MLB record for RBIs by leadoff hitter

With a two-run homer off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin, Blackmon passed Darin Erstad for the most RBIs out of the leadoff spot in the history of the game with 101.

Erstad drove in 100 runs during the 2000 season while with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 31-year-old Blackmon has 37 home runs to go with his 101 RBIs this season.

The Rockies are on track to secure the second wildcard spot in the National League.