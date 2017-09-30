Phil Mickelson insisted complacency would be no issue for the United States after taking complete control of the Presidents Cup.

Mickelson urges USA to stay focused

USA are on track to win the event for a seventh straight time after taking an 8-2 lead over the International Team after Friday's four-ball matches.

Only the pairing of Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Hadwin managed to avoid defeat for the International Team at Liberty National Golf Club.

While USA may be in control, Mickelson – who teamed up with Kevin Kisner to beat Jason Day and Marc Leishman – said they would stay focused.

"Our concern heading into this event was being complacent because everybody on this team had some good momentum, had all been playing well and we know how tough the International Team is and what great players they have," he told a news conference.

"Our goal was to not be complacent, to be sharp and be ready to play and we've been doing that so far so I don't think continuing that will be a difficult challenge for us.

"I think we're going to be sharp and ready to go because we respect and understand how good the International players are."

Mickelson joined Tiger Woods for the most wins in Presidents Cup history with his 24th on Friday.

The 47-year-old talked up the spirit in USA's team, saying it was different to previous years.

"What's different about it is you look at the camaraderie amongst the young players and how they support each other even outside of these team events," Mickelson said.

"They have a support system amongst each other where they love competing against each other, love beating each other, but are generally happy for each other's success and that leads to a very positive, uplifting energy in the team.

"I think these guys who are going to be on the team for decades to come really lay a solid foundation for the US teams."