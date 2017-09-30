Auburn University is reportedly 'laying the groundwork' to move on from Jay Jacobs as the school's athletic director, according to al.com.

Auburn reportedly preparing to part with AD Jay Jacobs amid scandal

Auburn was one of four schools mentioned in the FBI probe that revealed a pay-for-play scheme in college basketball. Assistant basketball coach Chuck Person was arrested and charged with six felonies — bribery conspiracy, solicitation of bribes and gratuities, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and travel act conspiracy as part of the scandal.

The move to potentially sever ties with Jacobs comes after not one, but two scandals at the school. In the AD's tenure there were accusations of sexual assault and abuse in the softball program.

Jacobs also was responsible for hiring former University of Tennessee basketball coach Bruce Pearl, who was fired by Tennessee in 2011 for violations off the court and was given a three-year show cause penalty.

Auburn reportedly was already making plans to move on from Jacobs as the AD following the current football season, but the most recent scandal with the basketball program has accelerated that timeline.