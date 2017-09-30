Inside the 2017-18 Blackhawks: Don't write off Chicago yet

It's true the Blackhawks' championship legacy is bound together by a Patrick Kane-Jonathan Toews thread.

At this point, Kane and Toews are about all that's keeping Chicago relevant in a rapidly-evolving Western Conference. But the irony, of course, is how their twin $10.5 million-per-annum contracts have directly contributed to the thinned-out roster, one which includes other big-money players such as Corey Crawford, Brandon Saad, Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook, then mixture of discount veterans and wide-eyed NHL newcomers.

It has many wondering whether the Blackhawks will be on the outside looking in when the Central is sorted out.

The past two seasons have ended in disappointing first-round playoff exits, including the gut-wrenching sweep at the hands of the Predators last spring. Change was necessary, mostly for cap reasons but also to shake up the fringes around the core. Niklas Hjalmarsson, Scott Darling and Marcus Kruger all are gone due to cost-cutting, Artemi Panarin was the cost of Saad's Toews reunion, and Marian Hossa the victim to an apparent rare skin disorder.

The Hawks are hoping their replacements — Connor Murphy, Patrick Sharp, Anton Forsberg — at least can bridge the gap long enough for promising youngsters like Nick Schmaltz, Ryan Hartman and Alex DeBrincat to establish their footing as capable reinforcements.

Keith and Seabrook are still solid, but declining. They're best days came during the height of the Blackhawks' championship runs. Corey Crawford remains vastly underrated in net, but he no longer has Darlin, traded to the Hurricanes, to fall back on.

This all comes back to Kane and Toews, who remain elite to the point they'll be able to mask many of their teammates' shortcomings. That's probably enough to get the Blackhawks into the playoffs, and anything can happen from there.

Chicago Blackhawks schedule 2017-18

The Blackhawks open the 2017-18 season at home Oct. 5 against the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins. To complicate the watered-down lineup, Chicago sees 17 sets of back-to-backs this season (fourth-most in the league), racking up 47,926 total miles (third most). The Hawks' longest roadtrip of the season straddles the holiday break with meetings against the Stars, Oilers and Rangers. To close the season, they'll see the Blues and the Jets a combined five times in three weeks, all likely games that could decide who's the odd team out in the Central playoff race. The NBC darlings will feature on a national broadcast 17 times, more than any other team this season.

Blackhawks' key offseason additions

Brandon Saad (trade), Patrick Sharp (free agent), Connor Murphy (trade), Lance Bouma (free agent), Tommy Wingels (free agent), Jan Rutta (free agent), Anton Forsberg (free agent)

Blackhawks' key offseason departures

Artemi Panarin (trade), Niklas Hjalmarsson (trade), Marian Hossa (LTIR), Scott Darling (trade), Marcus Kruger (trade), Trevor van Riemsdyk (expansion draft), Brian Campbell (retirement), Johnny Oduya (free agent)

Blackhawks' projected lineup

Forwards

Brandon Saad - Jonathan Toews - Richard Panik

Alex DeBrincat - Nick Schmaltz - Patrick Kane

Patrick Sharp - Artem Anisimov - Ryan Hartman

Lance Bouma - Tanner Kero - Vinnie Hinostroza

Defense

Duncan Keith - Connor Murphy

Gustav Forsling - Brent Seabrook

Michal Kempny - Jan Rutta

Goalies

Corey Crawford

Anton Forsberg