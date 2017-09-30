Week 4 NFL DFS Advice: Ownership percentage projections for daily fantasy football contests

We're taking the NFL DFS main slate in Week 4 — or at least that's the plan -- and that will be hard to do so without a projected sense of drivers of DraftKings ownership percentage in GPPs/tournaments.

Collective Ownership Report projections help us pull valuable insights from public tendencies, as we all seek the right mix of chalk and contrarian plays in big fields.

For NFL Week 4 Sunday afternoon slate with games at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET.

Week 4 NFL DFS Ownership Projections: Quarterback

After tearing apart the Texans defense — and watching the Patriots D get torn apart by a rookie quarterback — the public will dial up Tom Brady ($8,000) as the runaway chalk play in Week 4, and UFCollective has him ahead of the pack. ... Tyrod Taylor ($5,300) could get decent ownership at a cheap price with negative game script expected in Atlanta.

Eli Manning ($5,700) put together a torrid three-tuddy finish at Philly, but the two previous stinkers in primetime should keep in him low-owned despite facing a banged-up Bucs defense. ... Case Keenum ($5,000) offer mint price against a Lions defense saved by turnovers in allowing 428 total yards on Sunday, but most people won't accept the concept of Keenum The Nuts Play happening in consecutive weeks.

Week 4 NFL DFS Ownership Projections: Running Back

With DJ out and Le'Veon struggling, Ezekiel Elliott ($8,200) produced enough to affirm his standing in the top RB triumvirate heading into the season. "Team Jam Him In" crowd will find a way to get Zeke in the lineup, especially when he's going cheaper than LeSean McCoy ($8,300), who should still go at least medium-owned as Falcons home games are always highlighted by degens.

Week 4 NFL DFS Ownership Projections: Wide Receiver

They finally started feeding A.J. Green ($8,600) and the public will take notice — UFCollective has him pacing WR ownership. The Rams' CBs just got roasted by Brian Hoyer and this should bring an avalanche of interest to Dez Bryant ($6,500). ... DeAndre Hopkins ($6,400) could be headed for a Functional QB Bump thanks to Deshaun Watson.

Chris Hogan ($6,000) probably won't head for chalk due to the emergence of Brandin Cooks and return of Danny Amendola diluting shares, though Brady's tear could push him to medium-owned. ... Adam Thielen ($5,800) has a chance to go contrarian coming off Stefon Diggs' monster week.

Week 4 NFL DFS Ownership Projections: Tight End

No tight end besides Zach Ertz ($6,300) topped 14 DK points in each of the first three weeks, and that should help him weather a $1,300 price jump to go chalk. ... Rob Gronkowski ($6,600)-and-log-off will also be in effect against a Carolina defense that just took a major step back.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins ($3,000) should go low-owned coming off a five-catch week 'cuz Jets. ... Jared Cook ($3,400) became a focal point on Sunday night, but Derek Carr struggled in primetime and a trip to Denver could catch the public fade for everyone in silver.