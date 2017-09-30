Amid the Swatch Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) campaign that was launched by the Government of India on 2 October 2014, the period from 15 September to 2 October 2017 is being celebrated as the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva.’

Indian football: PM Narendra Modi praises Team India's efforts

The India senior's initiative to participate in the same on Friday has caught the attention of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who tweeted his appreciation for the work done by the Blue Tigers in the city of Mumbai.



Wonderful effort by our sportspersons to spread the message of #SwachhataHiSeva . https://t.co/TRLC1rBOtF

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2017



All the members of the squad along with the support staff were spotted engaging themselves in the campaign, the tweet from the federation's official handle was subsquently retweeted by Modi saying, "Wonderful effort by our sportspersons to spread the message of #SwachhataHiSeva."

Stephen Constantine's side are currently holding a camp in the financial capital of the country ahead of their AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Macau on 11 October at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Having won their previous three encounters in Group A, a win over Macau will secure India's spot as group winners to participate in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)