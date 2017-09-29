Serena Williams reveals daughter's initials stand for 'Aussie Open'

Serena Williams has revealed there is more to her daughter's name than meets the eye.
Williams gave birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1 and was pregnant when she won her 23rd grand slam at the Australian Open in January.
In a series of tweets, the 36-year-old claimed the fact her baby shares her initials with the Melbourne event is no accident.
"I'm having a hard time posting about anything that does not involve Alexis Olympia or something to do with her," she confessed.
"Fun fact: My daughter's initials are AO as in the Aussie Open she won with me."