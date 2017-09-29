News

Bears vs. Packers: Viewers hit with loud profanities in field-mic snafu

To the person in charge of the five- (or seven- or whatever-) second delay on the NFL Network/CBS "Thursday Night Football" broadcasts: You missed one. Make that two. Badly.

The network's field microphones picked up a double profanity that someone off camera yelled after a Bears penalty Thursday night. Somehow, those words made air.



MORE: Bears-Packers live blog | Game Center stats

That's no exaggeration: It was clear as day, clearer than the Wisconsin night, in fact.

If you want to hear it for yourself, click here. The usual warnings apply.

