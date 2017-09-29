Don't expect to see NBA players kneeling for the national anthem this upcoming season.

Adam Silver expects all NBA players to stand for national anthem

Despite the demonstrations going on in the sports world, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said all players must stand for the national anthem.

"We have a rule that requires our players to stand for the anthem," Silver said on NBA TV. "It's been our rule as long as I've been involved with the league, and my expectation is that our players will continue to stand for the anthem."

Silver also cited that roughly a quarter of NBA players are international, and that the anthem serves as a unifying force between teammates.

Many NFL players have kneeled or sat during the national anthem this season, especially this past week after President Donald Trump said athletes who kneel should be "fired."

Trumps also rescinded the Warriors' invitation to the White House after Stephen Curry publicly said he didn't want to make the trip.

LeBron James has also been critical of Trump, calling him a "bum."