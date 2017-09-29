News

Matthews becomes Packers' all-time sack leader

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Clay Matthews made history, becoming the all-time sack leader for the Green Bay Packers.

The 31-year-old Packers line-backer and his strip-sack of Chicago Bears' Mike Glennon in the first quarter was a significant one in NFL on Thursday.

Not only did it set up a Packers touchdown early in the game, it also moved Matthews past former Packers defensive end Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila as Green Bay's all-time sack leader with 75.

After the Packers scored on their opening series, Matthews sacked Glennon and forced a fumble on Chicago's first offensive play.

The Packers recovered at the Bears three-yard line and, three plays later, star quarter-back Aaron Rodgers threw a short touchdown pass to Randall Cobb as Green Bay grabbed a 14-0 lead. 

Gbaja-Biamila, who spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Packers, retired following the 2008 season with 74.5 sacks.

Sacks became an official NFL stat in 1982 and Bruce Smith is the all-time leader with 200. Reggie White retired with 198 sacks, 68.5 of which came as a member of the Packers from 1993-98.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, who was with the Packers from 2014-16, is the active leader with 146 career sacks.

