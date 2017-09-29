Bears vs. Packers: Score, results, highlights from Thursday night game in Green Bay

Bears vs. Packers: Score, live updates from 'Thursday Night Football' in Green Bay

Football's oldest rivalry turned chippy Thursday, but the game wasn't close.

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers with four passing touchdowns on the way to a 35-14 win at Green Bay's Lambeau Field. The Packers' defense impressed, too, forcing the Bears into costly mistakes.

Calls for Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback rose again as Mike Glennon struggled to get things going for the Bears (1-3). Glennon threw two interceptions, one in each half, and fumbled twice in the first half. The fumbles set the tone for the game; the first came on the Bears' first play from scrimmage as Glennon was sacked by Clay Matthews, and the second came on the very next drive off a bad snap.

Rodgers completed two touchdown passes to Jordy Nelson and one each to Randall Cobb and Davante Adams. Rookie running back Aaron Jones punched in a 2-yard run for another touchdown, the first of his career.

IYER: Jones can carry load as next next man up

Jones (13 carries, 49 yards) ended up playing most of the game at running back for the Packers (3-1) after both Ty Montgomery and Jamaal Williams left with injuries. Montgomery reportedly broke his ribs and left the game after the first quarter. Williams suffered a knee injury.

The Bears nearly held the Packers to a field goal in the red zone in the third quarter, but Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan unleashed a brutal hit to the head of Packers receiver Davante Adams on third-and-goal. The resulting unnecessary roughness penalty led to a Packers touchdown. The hit sent Adams to the locker room and later the hospital.

Packers linebacker Blake Martinez was evaluated for a concussion but returned. The number of players hitting the deck sparked plenty of jawing between the division rivals during the game.

A 47-minute lightning delay at the end of the first quarter effectively caused Thursday night's game to have two halftime breaks.

MORE: Week 4 NFL schedule

Look back on what you missed with SN's live blog.

Bears vs. Packers: Score, live updates

(All times Eastern)

12:20 a.m.: FINAL: Packers 35, Bears 14. Aaron Rodgers turns in another impressive performance and the Packers' defense forces the Bears' offense into far too many mistakes.

12:15 a.m.: Two-minute warning. The Packers are on their way to a 3-1 and the NFC North lead, pending the outcome of Sunday's Vikings-Lions game. The Bears are headed to 1-3 with few positives, especially regarding their quarterback play.

12:11 a.m.: The Packers punt and the Bears will start on their own 40.

12:07 a.m.: Brett Hundley is now in at quarterback for the Packers. The day is done for Aaron Rodgers. His final stat line: 18 for 26, 179 yards, four touchdowns.

12:06 a.m.: The Packers take over on their 25 after the kickoff.

12:04 a.m.: "Thursday Night Football" is high-scoring again this week, but it's not nearly as exciting as last week's 41-39 Rams victory over the 49ers.

12:02 a.m.: Touchdown, Bears. Jordan Howard punches it in from the 3.



12 a.m.: The Bears convert on fourth-and-7 and now have first-and-goal at the Packers' 9.

11:51 p.m.: The Bears are now in Packers territory with a 12-yard run from Benny Cunningham.

11:49 p.m.: The fourth quarter starts with the Bears on their own 33.

11:47 p.m.: Rodgers is balling out tonight.



11:45 p.m.: Touchdown, Packers. Rodgers completes a pass to a wide-, and I mean WIDE-, open Jordy Nelson. It's 35-7, Packers.

11:42 p.m.: Some good news regarding Adams:



11:40 p.m.: Rodgers completes to Cobb for 26 yards. The Packers are now on the Bears' 12.

11:36 p.m.: The Packers take the ball at the Bears' 42.

11:34 p.m.: Interception. Glennon's pass is picked off by Kentrell Brice. That's the second interception tonight for Glennon.

11:30 p.m.: Touchdown, Packers. Another easy pitch-and-catch from Rodgers to Nelson. It's 28-7, Packers. The Bears turned a productive red zone stop into an easy Packers touchdown with the penalty.

11:23 p.m.: Danny Trevathan knocks out Davante Adams with a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit. Trevathan is flagged for hitting a defenseless receiver. Adams is down on the field.



11:22 p.m.: A holding penalty negates a touchdown run for Jones. Now it will be third-and-goal from the 16.

11:21 p.m.: The Packers face third-and-goal from the 6.

11:18 p.m.: The Packers go for it and get the first down. Rodgers completes to Jordy Nelson for an easy pitch-and-catch.

11:17 p.m.: The review shows Bennett didn't get the first down and it's now fourth-and-inches. Looks like Mason Crosby might come in for a field-goal attempt.

11:14 p.m.: The spot of the ball after Martellus Bennett's catch is under review. The ruling on the field is that Bennett got enough for the first down.

11:11 p.m.: Tony Romo continues to do a great job in the booth. Very insightful.



11:08 p.m.: The Bears are called for holding, giving the Packers a first down on their 45.

11:05 p.m.: Connor Barth's 47-yard field goal try is no good. A promising drive for the Bears fizzles out before they can get close enough to threaten closing the gap.

11 p.m.: Glennon completes a 22-yard pass to Wright.

10:58 p.m.: The Bears will start the second half from their 28.

10:44 p.m.: It was a rough first half for the Bears, but the defense held it together and Glennon led a touchdown drive to end it.

10:43 p.m.: Halftime. Packers 21, Bears 7. Aaron Rodgers is 50-0 in his career when leading at halftime in Lambeau.

10:40 p.m.: Touchdown, Bears. Right before the half, Glennon completes to Wright for a 5-yard score. The extra point is good and the Bears cut the Packers' lead to 21-7.

10:39 p.m.: A pass complete to Cohen brings the Bears to the Packers' 5.

10:38 p.m.: Glennon completes a short pass to Zach Miller, who runs after the catch for a 29-yard gain.

10:34 p.m.: The Packers punt and the Bears will take over on their own 28 with 1:41 left in the half.

10:31 p.m.: Let's take a look back at the Packers' last touchdown. It was the first career touchdown for rookie Aaron Jones.

10:29 p.m.: Three-and-out for the Bears.

10:27 p.m.: The Bears are keeping Mike Glennon in the game, even after three turnovers in the first half.

10:26 p.m.: Here's the pick:

10:25 p.m.: Touchdown, Packers. Aaron Jones punches it in from the 2-yard line. The extra point is good and the Packers lead 21-0.

10:23 p.m.: Interception. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix picks off Mike Glennon. The Bears have commited their third turnover of the half.

10:20 p.m.: The Packers are getting hit with a lot of injuries tonight.



10:17 p.m.: Jamaal Williams' return is questionable.



10:16 p.m.: The Packers punt and the Bears will take over on their own 34.

10:14 p.m.: Ty Montgomery has broken his ribs. Williams is still out injured. Aaron Jones is in at running back now for the Packers.

10:13 p.m.: The Packers convert on third-and-1. They still have it on their own 24.

10:09 p.m.: Injury timeout, and more trouble for the Packers' running game.



10:08 p.m.: The Packers take over on their own 5. Running back Jamaal Williams gains 3 on first down.

10:07 p.m.: Glennon nearly completes a pass to the Packers' 1, but it's knocked away. The Bears will punt.

10:06 p.m.: Unfortunate for Montgomery, who started well with 28 yards, and the Packers.



10:04 p.m.: Holding against the Bears negates a 15-yard run from Howard. It's now second-and-20.

10:02 p.m.: The referee brings the sticks out to measure, and Jordan Howard got enough for the first down.

10 p.m.: The lightning delay lasted 47 minutes.

10 p.m.: We are back. Jordan Howard runs for 3 yards to start the second quarter.

9:55 p.m.: Coming out of the "mini-halftime," the Bears have the ball to start the second quarter on the Packers' 47.

9:52 p.m.: The game is set to resume at 10 p.m. The teams are warming up.

9:50 p.m.: This is Davante Adams' celebration after the Packers' first touchdown. What's he serving up here? Other than a touchdown, of course.

9:47 p.m.: Close quarters for Packers fans waiting out the weather in the concourse.

9:45 p.m.: Packers running back Ty Montgomery left the game with an injury. Here's his stat line so far:



9:36 p.m.: A Packers fan is living it up during the weather delay.



9:27 p.m.: Big, if true.



9:25 p.m.: The word is that the game will resume at 9:31.



9:19 p.m.: Jim Nantz says on the broadcast that this game will essentially have two halftimes with the weather delay. Surely, the Bears are hoping for as few as possible.

9:16 p.m.: Weather warning here. The teams have been sent to the locker room and we will have a delay at Lambeau Field.



Due to lightning in the area we are clearing the Lambeau Field bowl. #CHIvsGB

— Lambeau Field (@LambeauField) September 29, 2017



9:12 p.m.: The ruling on the field stands. Chicago gets the ball on its 42.



9:09 p.m.: Oh, my, the play is under review. It looked like the ball bounced off the heel of a Bears player, but the ruling on the field is that the Packers touched the ball first to down it. The Packers are challenging the ruling.

9:08 p.m.: Three-and-out again for the Packers again after Pernell McPhee sacks Rodgers.

9:05 p.m.: After the punt, and a penalty for an illegal block in the back, the Packers will take over on their own 15.

9:03 p.m.: The Bears can't convert on third-and-11. Glennon completes a pass to Howard but it's not close to the first down.

8:59 p.m.: Rodgers can't complete a pass to Nelson and the Packers go three-and-out. The Bears get the ball after the punt goes out of bounds on their 15.



8:57 p.m.: Rodgers and the Packers' offense take over at their 24.

8:56 p.m.: Here's the bad snap. Glennon tried to grab it but instead knocked it toward the Packers' defense.

8:54 p.m.: Bad snap, fumble, and the Packers have another recovery. This is just a rough night all around for the Bears.

8:52 p.m.: Glennon completes another pass for a first down. An unnecessary roughness penalty against the Packers advances the ball to the Packers' 25.

8:51 p.m.: Glennon's first completion of the night. Kendall Wright makes the reception for a gain of 16.

8:51 p.m.: Looked like there was another fumble, but the runner was down by contact.

8:49 p.m.: Mike Glennon is having a rough start to the season.



8:45 p.m.: Touchdown, Packers. Randall Cobb catches a 2-yard pass from Rodgers. That was quick. Packers lead 14-0.

8:44 p.m.: That sack for Clay Matthews makes him the Packers' all-time sack leader.

8:43 p.m.: Fumble on the Bears' first play from scrimmage, recovered by the Packers. They'll get it at the Bears' 3.

8:39 p.m.: The extra point is good. That Packers drive was 10 plays, 75 yards in 5:11.

8:38 p.m.: Touchdown, Packers. On second-and-goal, Rodgers completes to Adams, who muscles into the end zone for the score.

8:36 p.m.: Randall Cobb catches a Rodgers pass and the Packers are down to the Bears' 5.

8:34 p.m.: While the game takes a break, here are the Packers linking arms during the national anthem. The Bears also linked arms.

8:32 p.m.: The Packers are establishing the run, and doing a great job of it. Another first down thanks to Montgomery.

8:31 p.m.: The Packers convert on third-and-1 with a run from Montgomery.

8:29 p.m.: Here we go. The Packers receive the kickoff. Touchback; they'll start at their 25.

8:15 p.m.: The Packers are heavy favorites. Kickoff is next.



7:56 p.m.: Here are the inactives for tonight's game. Packers DT Mike Daniels ends up sitting this one out.



7:42 p.m.: Kickoff is less than an hour away.

7:40 p.m.: The Packers are ready.