NBA Draft lottery reform reportedly includes penalties for resting players

Votes by the NBA's Board of Governors on draft lottery reform and another piece of legislation allowing the league to fine teams for resting players has passed, according to ESPN.com. Both proposals were voted on and approved during a two-day meeting in New York Thursday.

NBA Draft lottery reform includes penalties for resting players

Teams will now have less reason to tank for the draft as the three teams with the worst records the prior season will each share a 14 percent chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick, the report says.



Here is an ESPN graphic on how NBA Draft lottery odds change in 2019 pic.twitter.com/Jk8X7q0J3Z

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2017



In the current system, the worst team from the previous season owns a 25 percent chance at the top pick, followed by a 19.9 and 15.6 percent chance for the second-and third-worst teams.

According to the report, four teams — increased from three — will now become part of the lottery draw, meaning the No. 1 lottery seed could drop no further than the fifth-overall pick, No. 2 could drop no further than sixth, No. 3 no further than seventh, and No. 4 no further than eighth.



Sources: The NBA's draft lottery reform passed 28-1-1. Oklahoma City voted "No" and Dallas abstained. NBA needed 3/4th majority for passage.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2017



The draft lottery reform will be implemented for the 2019 NBA Draft while the new resting regulations will take place moving forward.

MORE:

NBA aggressively studying draft lottery reform, report says



NBA commissioner Adam Silver now has the ability to fine teams for sitting healthy players in instances that include nationally televised games.

The league has already done away with back-to-backs around games on national TV as a means to deter resting healthy players. Teams will now be encouraged to rest players in home games rather than road games because of this. If they sit players without a good explanation on the road in games televised on ESPN, ABC or TNT teams will be fined.