News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
King Kyle takes down Horton for 200m gold
King Kyle beats Horton for 200m freestyle gold

NBA Draft lottery reform reportedly includes penalties for resting players

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Votes by the NBA's Board of Governors on draft lottery reform and another piece of legislation allowing the league to fine teams for resting players has passed, according to ESPN.com. Both proposals were voted on and approved during a two-day meeting in New York Thursday.

NBA Draft lottery reform includes penalties for resting players

NBA Draft lottery reform includes penalties for resting players

Teams will now have less reason to tank for the draft as the three teams with the worst records the prior season will each share a 14 percent chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick, the report says.



In the current system, the worst team from the previous season owns a 25 percent chance at the top pick, followed by a 19.9 and 15.6 percent chance for the second-and third-worst teams.

According to the report, four teams — increased from three — will now become part of the lottery draw, meaning the No. 1 lottery seed could drop no further than the fifth-overall pick, No. 2 could drop no further than sixth, No. 3 no further than seventh, and No. 4 no further than eighth.



The draft lottery reform will be implemented for the 2019 NBA Draft while the new resting regulations will take place moving forward.


MORE:
NBA aggressively studying draft lottery reform, report says

NBA commissioner Adam Silver now has the ability to fine teams for sitting healthy players in instances that include nationally televised games.

The league has already done away with back-to-backs around games on national TV as a means to deter resting healthy players. Teams will now be encouraged to rest players in home games rather than road games because of this. If they sit players without a good explanation on the road in games televised on ESPN, ABC or TNT teams will be fined.

Back To Top