Joel Ward will not be the first NHL player to take a knee in dissent.

Sharks' Joel Ward explains decision to not kneel during anthem

The Sharks forward on Thursday released a lengthy statement in a series of tweets explaining his decision to not take part in the ongoing protests during the national anthem, saying the original message initiated by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick more than a year ago has since veered off course.

"Although I fully support those who before me have taken the lead in bringing awareness to these issues, I will not kneel during the national anthem like my brothers have done," Ward wrote. "I will continue to work within my community to help improve the lives of others, and I intend to partner with groups dedicated to bridging racial inequality and fostering a better relationship between law enforcement and people of all color."

The clarification comes two days after Ward said "he wouldn't cross out" kneeling for the national anthem at some point in the near future. While no NHL player has knelt during the national anthem to date, Jets teammates Blake Wheeler and Jacob Trouba and Lightning forward J.T. Brown have expressed their support for the demonstrations in the NFL and MLB brought on by President Donald Trump's controversial comments.

Ward, 36, is one of about 30 African American hockey players in the NHL and says he has regularly experienced racial injustice both on and off the ice. It's one of the reasons the veteran wears No. 42, in honor of Jackie Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball's color line in 1947.

Meanwhile, the Stanley Cup champion Penguins and captain Sidney Crosby have received mixed criticism after the organization accepted President Trump's invitation to visit the White House next month. However, Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald will skip the team's Oct. 10 appearance.