Roger Goodell meets with players, owners to discuss anthem protests

In an effort to better understand the present and future of NFL players peacefully protesting during the national anthem, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell met with multiple team owners and players Tuesday night at league headquarters in New York.

According to NJ.com, the list of attendees included:

Giants co-owner John Mara

Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Steelers owner Art Rooney II

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam





Goodell has said he's "proud of our league" for how it conducted itself following President Donald Trump's remarks last Friday calling players who kneel during the national anthem "sons of bitches" who should be "fired."

Dolphins owner Stephen RossJaguars owner Shahid KhanNFL executive VP of football operations Troy VincentGiants LB Jonathan CasillasEagles DE Chris LongPatriots WR Matthew SlaterPatriots S Devin McCourtyBrowns CB Jason McCourtyBrowns LB Christian Kirksey

Casillas described the meeting as “very conducive,” but no further details were reported.





"I spent a lot of time listening to our players and coaches and owners over the past two days," Goodell said Sunday (via MMQB.com). "They really care about our league. I just think we need more understanding. I was trying to find out with the players and coaches, 'How are you feeling? What's going on in your locker rooms?' They were trying to figure out ways to respond."

The Bears and Packers open Week 4 Thursday night. Their respective actions during the national anthem could be a good indicator as to how other teams will approach Sunday and Monday.