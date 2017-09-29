Presidents Cup 2017: Live updates, highlights from Day 1 at Liberty National

The 2017 Presidents Cup is underway at Liberty National as the U.S team tries to capture its seventh straight trophy. The Americans with Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson are facing perhaps their toughest competition yet against a strong International team led by Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama.

The Presidents Cup is played with 30 matches with a mix of foursomes, four-ball and singles matches. Each match is worth one point, but if a match is tied after 18 holes, each team will recieve a half point. The magic number for one team to secure a victory is 15.5 points.

Thursday and Saturday morning will start with five foursome matches. A foursomes match is played between two U.S. and two International players and each side will play one ball with the players alternating to hit tee shots. For Friday and Saturday afternoon, the game switches to a four-ball match. A four-ball match is when two U.S. players face off against two International players with players play the better ball of their side. Sunday will be singles matches, with one U.S. player going head-to-head against an International player.

Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar are on the tee now to face off against International players Jhonattan Vegas and Adam Scott.

Americans Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas start off the first foursome match against Hideki Matsuyama and Charl Schwartzel.

Three former presidents are standing behind the first tee at Liberty National.