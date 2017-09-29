WINNIPEG -- Paul Maurice is one of a select few who is privy to what this year’s Winnipeg Jets team will look like, acknowledging as much after his team’s 5-3 triumph over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Nic Petan and Marko Dano zero in on spots with Jets

“I’ve got a pretty good handle on the way I think it’s going to look,” Maurice said.

Simple enough.

Maurice has undoubtedly liked the competition shown through the team’s training camp. Two of the team's perceived bubble-players, Nic Petan and Marko Dano, teamed up to score the game-winning goal late in the third period on Wednesday, contributing further to the conundrum of who he has in mind in the team’s bottom six.

Indeed, dressing room stalls in the bowels of Bell MTS Place are at a premium this season, with three – maybe four – seats up for grabs and one game remaining in the team’s preseason schedule.

Petan, who has been transplanted as a winger (although he played centre on Wednesday) from his natural position during this year’s training camp due to a log-jam down the middle, has handled himself in such a way that he’s most certainly on Maurice’s radar.

"Wednesday was a good game, a lot of open ice,” Petan told reporters following the game. “We capitalized on the loose pucks that we got.”

The game-clinching goal showcased the 22-year-old former Portland Winterhawk, who blocked a point shot before joining an odd-man rush with Dano, ultimately feeding Dano on a cross-ice pass to stake the Jets to their second preseason win in six tries.

"I knew my game had to be on, and I thought my stick was good and my feet were good tonight,” said Petan, who also scored on a re-directed shot on the power play earlier in the game.

Dano’s preseason has left both team and fans wanting for more. His goal on Wednesday was his first, and prior to the game, had failed to provide Maurice with some good film to ponder.

Still, the 22-year-old Slovakian had much to be delighted about on Wednesday, and with just days left before Maurice trims his roster to the required 23 players, Dano was keeping upbeat.

"Just do the things right and just be good in the practices, play hard in the game and earn a spot," Dano said.

Maurice gave Dano a good indication of what is needed going forward in his post-game comments.

"We’re looking for strength out of him along the walls, being able to control the puck and drive the game,” Maurice said. “He’s a powerful man and he's got a good set of hands. Speed is something that we’re constantly looking to improve so we can get to those places a little faster and a little quicker."

Petan and Dano don’t have much time left to prove they deserve an opening-night roster spot. They’rein the thick of it with the likes of Kyle Connor, Brandon Tanev, Shawn Matthias, Matt Hendricks and Brendan Lemieux, all vying for limited space.

Meanwhile, if the Jets get treated to a barrage of power-play opportunities throughout the upcoming regular season, they might just outscore any other problems that might arise.

The Jets scored 15 goals across six games in preseason action, with 12 of those coming on the man-advantage.

The power play has been clicking as of late, with the trio of Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine taking centre stage in that department.

Maurice is enjoying it while it lasts.

“We’re not running at 40 per cent during the regular season. Nobody does,” Maurice said. “But there’s lots of confidence there, lots of good players”