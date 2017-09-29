Coastal Carolina will host Puerto Rico Tip-Off after devastation from Hurricane Maria

The 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off will be relocated to Coastal Carolina University's campus in Conway, S.C as a result of the damage Puerto Rico is facing from Hurricane Maria, ESPN announced Thursday.

The tournament is still slated for Thursday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 19. The teams participating will stay the same and will feature Appalachian State, Boise State, Illinois State, Iowa State, South Carolina, Tulsa, UTEP and Western Michigan.

"The representatives of Myrtle Beach and Coastal Carolina University have graciously opened their doors to accommodate the 11th annual Puerto Rico Tip-off, and we are fortunate to be able to relocate this event to another wonderful destination," said Pete Derzis, ESPN's senior vice president of college sports programming and events.

The mayor of Myrtle Beach, John Rhodes, says they understand what happens to a city when a hurricane strikes and takes pride in being able to step in and help with the relocation of the tournament.

"It is our privilege to be asked to help our neighbors in Puerto Rico during this difficult time. We appreciate the opportunity to have eight outstanding national universities, including the University of South Carolina, enjoy the hospitality of our beautiful city," Rhodes said.

Although plans have changed for the 2017 tournament, Derzis has high hopes of returning to Puerto Rico next year.

“We are hopeful to be able to return next year to Puerto Rico, where our teams have enjoyed the warm hospitality and rich culture of Puerto Rico for nearly a decade,” Derzis said.