Virginia Tech's reputation hasn't changed since the '90s, when Michael Vick and Frank Beamer helped elevate "Beamer Ball" to a national level.

Virginia Tech can bring big-game rep to Blacksburg against Clemson

ESPN's "College GameDay" also played a role in that, and the show will be back in Blacksburg, Va., for the first time since 2007 on Saturday when No. 12 Virginia Tech hosts No. 3 Clemson at Lane Stadium. Second-year coach Justin Fuente knows the targeting audience and what fans will see into the night.

"I like for people to see a young football team that is on the rise and fighting and scratching and clawing for everything they can get," Fuente said on the ACC teleconference on Wednesday. "I think we play an attractive style of football on both sides of the ball, and we have a people culture that people that value those things are attracted to."

That's true. Hard work and doing things the right way will never go out of style in Blacksburg, one of those bucket-list places to spend a Saturday. That won't change.

Here's what the Hokies can change against the Tigers on Saturday: Fuente can build a big-game reputation for the Hokies. While Fuente didn't point to Clemson as a measuring-stick game, but recognizes a similar situation to the ACC championship game last season, a game which the Tigers won 42-35.

It's a chance for Virginia Tech to move from hanging around the big stage to taking the mic.

That would be a statement, considering Clemson spoiled the "GameDay" party for Louisville in a 47-21 blowout on Sept. 16. Fuente said this isn't a measuring stick game, but at the same time acknowledged the big stage.

"Clemson is one of the elite teams in all of America right now," Fuente said. "There is really no debating that. It's our first conference game, our conference opener, and it's one game in our season. We're anxious to go play, we're excited to play this game and see how things go."

This is Fuente's first game against a top-five team at Lane Stadium, and that's where the Hokies have an opportunity. Virginia Tech is 1-15 against top-five teams since 1999; the lone victory came on Nov. 1, 2003, a 31-7 win over No. 2 Miami (Fla.) at Lane Stadium.

Virginia Tech vs. top-five teams

Jan. 4, 2000: No. 1 Florida State 46, No. 2 Virginia Tech 29* Nov. 4, 2000: No. 3 Miami, Fla. 41, No. 2 Virginia Tech 21 Dec. 1, 2001: No. 1 Miami, Fla. 26, No. 14 Virginia Tech 24** Dec. 7, 2002: No. 1 Miami, Fla. 56, No. 18 Virginia Tech 45 Nov. 1, 2003: No. 10 Virginia Tech 31, No. 2 Miami, Fla. 7** Aug. 28, 2004: No. 1 USC 24, Virginia Tech 13*** Jan. 3, 2005: No. 3 Auburn 16, No. 9 Virginia Tech 13* Nov. 5, 2005: No. 5 Miami, Fla. 27, No. 3 Virginia Tech 7** Sept. 8, 2007: No. 2 LSU, 48, No. 9 Virginia Tech 7 Oct. 25, 2007: No. 2 Boston College 14, No. 9 Virginia Tech 10** Sept. 5, 2009: No. 5 Alabama 34, No. 7 Virginia Tech 24*** Sept. 6, 2010: No. 3 Boise State 33, No. 13 Virginia Tech 30*** Jan. 3, 2011: No. 5 Stanford 40, No. 12 Virginia Tech 12* Aug. 1, 2013: No. 1 Alabama 35, Virginia Tech 10*** Sept. 7, 2015: No. 1 Ohio State 42, Virginia Tech 24** Dec. 3, 2016: No. 3 Clemson 42, No. 19 Virginia Tech 35****

Denotes: *Bowl **Home ***Neutral ****Conference championship

Virginia Tech can author a new chapter under Fuente, a coach who enhanced the program in Year 1 and continues to marry his offensive scheme with Bud Foster's traditionally strong defense. It has increased the profile of the ACC Coastal Division and the conference both. Or as Fuente puts it, "A rising tide floats all boats."

The Hokies have more big-game opportunities coming, too. A showdown with the Hurricanes looms on Nov. 4. Notre Dame visits in 2018, followed by Penn State in 2020, Michigan in 2021 and West Virginia in 2022. Big games are coming to Blacksburg, there's no doubt about that. Winning a few more of those would be the next step for Fuente in trying to get Virginia Tech back to contending for a national championship, which hasn't happened since that magical 1999 season.

Clemson is just the latest opportunity for Fuente and the Hokies to show the rest of the country what some might not have seen in a while.

"I think it's a fantastic opportunity not just to show off our football program but our school," Fuente said. "There's a tremendous amount of school pride here at Virginia Tech that will be on display Saturday morning, through the day and into the game."

In other words, Blacksburg is back in style again, and that's good for college football.